Muskogee Board of County Commissioners -- Glance

Dec. 11—At its regular meeting Monday, Muskogee Board of County Commissioners took the following action:

APPROVED:

—Purchase orders, monthly reports and minutes of the Dec. 4, 2023 regular meeting.

—Amendment to a service agreement between Summit Food Service, LLC & the Muskogee County Jail.

—Confirmation of the Muskogee City Council appointment of Eric Elgin to the Muskogee City-County Trust Port Authority.

—Appointment of District 1 Commissioner Ken Doke as Chairman of the Board of County Commissioners, to serve a two year term beginning Jan. 1, 2024.

TOOK NO ACTION:

—Buckhorn-Muskogee County Fire Department vs. Board of County Commissioners, Muskogee County, Oklahoma, District Court of Muskogee County, CV-23-184; Keefeton Fire Department, Inc. vs. Board of County Commissioners, District Court of Muskogee County, Oklahoma, CV-23-185, Buckhorn Volunteer Fire Department vs. Grand Jury, District Court of Muskogee County, GJ-23-1, and Muskogee Board of County Commissioners vs. Buckhorn Fire Department, CV-23-907.