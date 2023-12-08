Muskogee building permits
Dec. 7—1921 Betty Jane Lane, Okie Mart enterprises, Inc., commercial construction, $1,300,000.
1805 N. York St., Gazi Jonys, LLC, commercial remodel, $960,000.
1000 W. Shawnee Bypass, Walmart Real Estate Business Center, mechanical inspection.
3600 W. Okmulgee Ave., Luis Fernando Garcia Bustillo, electrical inspection.
323 S. 38th St., Cavin Land Holding Company LLC, water service.
1700 Turner St., Jesus B. Cruz, et al., plumbing inspection.
2360 E. Shawnee Bypass, QuikTrip Corporation, plumbiung inspection.
1120 S. 54th St. W., Chaw Her, et al., certificate of occupancy.
1919 N. 32nd St., QuikTrip Corporation, certificate of occupancy.
607-1/2 Grant St., Cindee Dickerson, electrical inspection.
4031 Oklahoma Ave., Sabrina Nichols, plumbing inspection.
427 N. 17th St., Adam Lindsay, et al., electrical inspection.
218 Bel Aire Place, Raymond K. Meeker, et al., plumbing inspection.
729 Capitol Place, Latricia Dawkins, et al., residential remodel.
1221 Callahan St., Victor Manuel Rallas Zavala, roof, $16,000.