Muskogee County District Court 08.08.23

Aug. 9—Initial appearances

BARNETT, Kyrius Devon. Battery/assault and battery on police officer. Bond $5,000. Sounding docket Aug. 22.

CISNEROS Jr., Juan Rolando aka CISNEROS Jr., Juan Roland aka CHIVO. possession of ftolen vehicle; failure to use child restraint system; speeding in excess of lawful maximum limit. Bond $3,000. Sounding docket Aug. 22.

FLORES, Rudy. Unauthorized use of vehicle. Bond $5,000. Sounding docket Aug. 21.

STANDFIELD Jr., Timothy Ray aka STANFIELD, Timothy Ray. Assault, battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon; threaten to perform act of violence; resisting an officer. Bond $25,000. Sounding docket Aug. 22.

WILLIAMS, Eric Justin aka CLOPTON, Eric. Distribute of controlled dangerous substance within 2,000 feet of park/school in presence of a minor (methamphetamine and marijuana); possession of firearm after former felony conviction; possess firearm during commission of felony; possession of controlled dangerous substance (diazepam and alprazolam); unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond $7,500. Preliminary hearing Aug. 17.

Revocation

WILLIAMS, Eric Justin aka CLOPTON, Eric. Larceny of merchandise from retailer. Bond $3,000. Hearing Aug. 17.