Muskogee County District Court 10.19.23

Oct. 20—Initial appearances

SWARTZ, Shaun Robert. Failure to register as a sex offender; sex offender living within 2,000 feet of school. Bond $10,000. Sounding docket Nov. 2.

YOUNGER, Donald Joseph. Aggravated assault and battery. Bond $5,000. Sounding docket Nov. 2.

Dismissals

BROWN, Alvinetta D. Possession of a stolen vehicle. Best interest of justice.

BENNETT, Marriah Lynn. Child neglect. Five years in prison. Fined $500.

CLIMER, Mark Everett. Falsely personate another to create liability; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. One three-year and one one-year concurrent sentences. Fined $500.

EDWARDS, Jeremiah aka EDWARDS, Jeremiah Ray. Assault, battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. No complaining witness.

Sentencings

MARIANO, Jacob Ryan. Unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute. 12 years in prison.

DUI arrests

BROWN, Desmin Malic. Operating (driving under the influence or actual physical control) a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol or intoxicants; possession of marijuana; possession of paraphernalia; carrying firearms while under the influence. City arrest.

CLARK, Frederick. Operating (driving under the influence or actual physical control) a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol or intoxicants; operating a motor vehicle without a valid driver's license. City arrest.

LUSHENKO, Michael Dean. Operating (driving under the influence or actual physical control) a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content of .08 or greater. City arrest.

SANDERS, Sammi. Driving under the influence — Hold for Creek Nation.