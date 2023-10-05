Muskogee County District Court 10.04.23

Oct. 4—Initial appearances

BOSS III, Thomas Franklin. Domestic assault and battery (two counts). Bond $10,000. Sounding docket Oct. 11.

BUSH Jr., Alonzo Ladell. Aggravated assault and battery upon a police officer; battery/assault and battery on a police officer; obstruction officer; resisting an officer; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; public intoxication. Bond $15,000. Sounding docket Oct. 17.

CHOATE, Douglas Merl. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol; eluding/attempting to elude police officer; transporting open container of intoxicating beverage; intersection violation — stop or yield; speeding in excess of lawful maximum limit. Bond $2,000. Disposition docket Oct 19.

HALL, Robert Lee. Assault, battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Bond $5,000. Sounding docket Oct. 17.

HAVAS, Andrew Joseph. Battery/assault and battery on correctional officer. Bond $20,000. Sounding docket Oct. 17.

PIERCE, Brandon John. Attempted first-degree burglary. Bond $10,000. Preliminary hearing Oct. 11.

REGALADO, Todd Allen. Domestic assault, battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon; third-degree burglary; malicious injury to property — over $1,000; domestic abuse — assault and battery. Bond $50,000. Preliminary hearing Oct. 13.

WALDO, Gary Allen. Receiving, holding or concealing lost or mislaid card. Bond $2,500. Sounding docket Oct. 16.

Accelerations

MATHENY, Taija. Child neglect. Bond $10,000. Hearing Oct. 13.

Dismissal

WILSON, Thomas Alan. Aggravated assault and battery. No complaining witness.

Revocations

BOSS III, Thomas Franklin. Domestic abuse assault and battery. Bond $3,000. Hearing Oct. 11.

GLADDEN, Anthony Shane. Falsely personate another to create liability; threaten to perform act of violence (three counts). Bond $1,000. Hearing Oct. 19.

PIERCE, Brandon John. Unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute; possession of controlled dangerous substance; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Own recognizance. Hearing Oct. 11.

REGALADO, Todd Allen. Possession of forged notes or instruments; unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute; possess firearm during commission of felony; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond $2,000. Hearing Oct. 13.