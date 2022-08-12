Muskogee couple charged with child neglect appear in court

Aug. 12—Velma Marie Moses testified in court Thursday that she sensed there was something wrong at home with one of her students.

Moses taught second grade at Warner Public Schools in the 2018-19 year and said from the first meeting with Virginia A. Fisher, guardian of her 11-year-old step-granddaughter E.H., that something was unusual.

"Mrs. Fisher was very blunt in telling me I should not talk to (E.H.) as a baby," Moses said. "She also told me that (E.H.) had issues with wetting herself and was wearing a diaper, so she would be wearing a diaper at the beginning of school. That is not a typical thing that a 7-year-old student would come into my class with, and the interaction between the parent and the child was concerning because it's not what you typically see on 'Meet the Teacher' night."

Fisher, 52, along with her husband Jeffery E. Fisher, 54, are charged in Muskogee County District Court with denying food to the then 7-year-old between Jan. 1, 2018 and Nov. 8, 2021, according to Muskogee County District Court documents.

The couple, who are the guardians of their biological granddaughter who is E.H's older half-sister, sat at the table while Muskogee County District Attorney Larry Edwards and defense attorney Benjamin Hilfiger questioned three witnesses to see if there was enough evidence to bind the couple over for trial.

"The guardianship was arranged in that E.H. is the younger of two half-sisters," Edwards said. "The Fishers are the paternal grandparents of the older child and were told they could not split the children up. They had to take both girls or receive neither one."

Moses, the first of the three witnesses called on Thursday, was asked by Edwards what kind of behavior she observed in the child during that school year.

"She was very thin, very frail," she said. "You could see her hips protruding, she had dark circles under her eyes for the school year. I was concerned with the regulations Virginia had — that she was not allowed to have any food or anything from anyone except for what they provided — and that she was not to have any sugar and she was not to eat from the school cafeteria."

During cross examination, Hilfiger asked Moses if it was required to let teachers know of any pre-existing medical condition a child might have. When Moses said she wasn't aware of such a requirement, Hilfiger then asked if she thought a parent might become upset if a teacher went against any regulations the parent might put on the student.

"No, I don't think it would be frustrating to most parents," she said. "It depends on the circumstance."

Dawn Pierce, director of food services for Warner Public Schools during that school year, was asked by Edwards about what she saw in the child during that year.

"(E.H.) would actually take food from other students," Pierce said. "She was also caught going through the trash that people had dumped."

Pierce also testified to a complaint that Virginia Fisher made to the school board.

"One day (E.H.) grabbed a container of fat-free chocolate milk," Pierce said. "That was the complaint that she made to the school board."

When Muskogee County Sheriff's Department investigator Perry Galvin took the stand, he was questioned about what he observed at the Fishers' house as well as a trip that Jeffery Fisher made with the child to the emergency room at Saint Francis Hospital in Tulsa.

"They pointed out to me that there were security cameras in the kitchen that showed the kitchen table and the living room," he said. "They also showed me the one in (E.H.)'s bedroom. There were also locks on the food pantry and an alarm on the door to the child's bedroom."

Galvin did point out that the security system was able to record the area to which it was pointed and some of the video showed the girl eating.

"They also had a photo of (E.H.) sitting at the table eating food," he said. "I thought that was unusual."

The two girls are in foster care in another city. Edwards said that both girls are recovering and repairing their relationship.

The remainder of the preliminary hearing is to be rescheduled. At the conclusion of the preliminary hearing, a judge will determine if enough evidence exists to believe a crime has been committed and if the Fishers should stand trial.