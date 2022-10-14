Muskogee man arrested after chase ends at jail

Oct. 13—A Muskogee man is in custody after he led Muskogee Police on a chase Wednesday through parts of downtown and finally stopped — in the jail parking lot.

Enrique Garcia, 32, was apprehended in the parking lot of the Muskogee County/City Detention Facility after leading officers on a chase from West Okmulgee Avenue to South Fourth Street and to the parking lot on South Third Street.

Muskogee Police Officer Taylor Mills said the chase began when a "Muskogee PD Traffic Unit was attempting to stop a vehicle near F Street and West Okmulgee when the vehicle failed to stop."

Mills also said that once the driver was identified as Garcia, it was discovered that he had multiple warrants and traffic violations. Mills said that's when officers arrested him and placed him in custody at the jail.