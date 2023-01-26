Muskogee man arrested in connection with possible fentanyl overdose death

Jan. 25—A Muskogee man is dead and his friend is in jail on a complaint of second-degree murder, police records state.

Austin Warwick "was given drugs and died from overdose," a police report states.

Cody Wayne Reed, 28, was arrested on complaints of second-degree murder and possession of a controlled dangerous substance, the report states.

Muskogee police said they were called at approximately 11:46 p.m. Monday to a home in the 1400 block of Locust Street in reference to a drug overdose. Warwick was taken to Saint Francis Hospital in Muskogee where he was later pronounced dead. Reed was arrested "for his alleged involvement in Warwick's overdose," the release from the Muskogee Police Department states.

Jail information shows Reed was booked into the Muskogee County/City Detention Facility at 2:21 a.m.

Voting records show Reed lives at the Locust Street address where the overdose took place.

Police said Warwick's death remains under investigation because they are awaiting a "toxicology report and additional details surrounding the events that led up to Warwick's death."