Muskogee man arrested here in road rage case

Jul. 1—A Muskogee man was arrested here after he allegedly pointed a gun toward a vehicle with five kids inside it.

On June 19, Tahlequah Police Officer Mitchell Sellers was on patrol near South Muskogee Avenue and Ballentine Road when dispatch said a caller reported the passenger of a vehicle pulled a gun on him on the Bertha Parker Bypass. Dispatch said the suspected vehicle was a gray GMC truck and the caller was behind it. Sellers approached Park Hill Road and could see a vehicle flash their headlights at him. Sellers could see the GMC truck on the Bypass and got behind it.

"Once we got to the intersection of Rayne Street and South Muskogee Avenue, I activated my emergency lights and conducted a traffic stop," Sellers said. "At that time, the gray GMC [truck] turned into the Burger King parking lot."

Sellers exited his patrol unit and the driver tried stepping out of the truck. When Sellers told him to stay in the vehicle, the driver told him there were two children in the backseat.

The man who called 911 pulled up and was told officers would speak with him shortly.

"While speaking with [the driver], he stated the road rage began when he accidentally pulled out in front of the guy. He stated [the other driver] began swerving all over the road," said Sellers.

The driver said the other driver smiled at him when they were stopped at a red light and told him, "Have fun with the cops."

Sellers asked the man if he had a gun and he said he did, but he didn't brandish it. The Glock 19 was found in the glovebox, and Sellers said there were 38 rounds of 9mm bullets loaded in a magazine.

"Officer [Jacob] Robertson identified the front seat passenger male to be Joseph Wolf, who supposedly pulled the firearm out," said Sellers.

Officers spoke with the victim, who said the GMC truck pulled out in front of him, and began to "brake check" him — repeatedly pressing and letting off the pedal. The victim said the front seat passenger pulled a gun and pointed it toward his vehicle where his five children were.

The victim said he wanted to press charges and Wold was arrested. Sellers said two more vehicles pulled into the parking lot and the occupants said they were with the GMC truck.

"I then went and spoke with [the driver] and asked him if there was anything illegal in the truck, and he stated [there wasn't]. I then advised him as I approached him on the stop I smelled a strong odor of marijuana, and asked if he had been smoking," said Sellers.

The driver said he doesn't smoke or drink and was told officers would be searching his vehicle.

Sellers found a smoking device underneath the front passenger seat and Wolf claimed it belonged to him.

Seller then spoke with those in the vehicles who said they were with the GMC truck. They said it was the driver in the car who was swerving in and out of traffic, and he was the one who cut off the truck.

The driver of the truck performed a field sobriety test and proved he was not under the influence. He was free to leave while Wolf was transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center.

Wolf is a Native American, and due to the McGirt decision, he was booked on tribal charges of possession of paraphernalia and feloniously pointing a firearm.