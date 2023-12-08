Muskogee man arrested on trafficking complaint

Dec. 7—A local man was arrested Wednesday on a complaint of aggravated trafficking of illegal drugs, according to the Muskogee County/City Detention Center jail booking recap report.

According the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics Facebook post, John Cruz, 44, of Muskogee, was interviewed at his place of employment, the Muskogee Civic Center, while officers with the OBN Muskogee Task Force were serving a search warrant at his residence. The task force includes officers with Muskogee Police Department and Muskogee County Sheriff's Department.

Cruz is the general manager of the Civic Center. Muskogee City Manager Mike Miller said Cruz is on administrative leave with pay.

"We have staff that will be handling all business for the Civic Center," Miller said. "Anyone who has an event upcoming, it will be taken care of."

Mark Woodward, public information officer for the OBN, said the investigation had been in progress for over a month.

"We received information in early November and worked with a joint task force of the OBN, Muskogee Police and Sheriff's Department," he said. "On Wednesday, we presented a search warrant at the residence of Mr. Cruz, where we seized 10.7 pounds of cocaine and four handguns. This is still an ongoing investigation."

Muskogee County District Attorney Larry Edwards said formal charges have not been presented.

"I don't want to say what I expect it to be," he said. "I haven't seen the full police report yet, so I don't want to truly go on the record [on] what it's going to be."