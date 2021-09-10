Muskogee man awaits sentencing in two federal cases

Sep. 10—A Muskogee man snagged in 2020 by law enforcers during a roundup of an alleged drug ring awaits sentencing after pleading guilty to federal crimes in two unrelated cases.

Jason Don Rowan, 38, pleaded guilty Aug. 31 to one count of rioting in a federal detention facility, a crime punishable by imprisonment up to 10 years and a fine up to $250,000. He pleaded guilty Aug. 19 to one count of possessing methamphetamine with intent to distribute, which is punishable by imprisonment up to 20 years and a fine up to $1 million.

Federal prosecutors agreed to recommend a two-point reduction in the offense level of both charges if Rowan "clearly demonstrates acceptance of responsibility" for the crimes "in a timely manner." If Rowan "can adequately demonstrate this recognition and affirmative acceptance of responsibility to the Court" and he is eligible pursuant to federal sentencing guidelines, prosecutors will request a third-point reduction in the offense level at sentencing.

Rowan was among 19 people arrested during a roundup in November following an 18-month investigation that followed a trail from Oklahoma City "stash houses" to a distribution hub in Wagoner. Rowan, federal prosecutors said at the time, was one among several area residents who would distribute the product after it was broken down into smaller quantities.

An April 12 disturbance at a federal detention center in Okmulgee County where Rowan was being held before trial "escalated into a riot situation," according to a media release from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma. A group of inmates inside the pod began "throwing pieces of concrete" at the law enforcers who assembled as a team to quell the riot.

Rowan, according to court documents, was one of nine federal inmates who participated in the the two-and-a-half-hour riot. All nine were charged with federal crimes related to riot.

The X-Pod at Okmulgee County Jail is used to hold federal inmates in accordance with a contract between the U.S. Marshals Service and the Okmulgee County Criminal Justice Authority.

Rowan will be required to pay restitution in an amount to be determined by the court, which ordered a presentence investigation. A date for Rowan's sentencing hearing has yet to be set.