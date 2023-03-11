Muskogee man charged with child porn-related crimes

Mar. 10—A Muskogee man has been arrested and charged with aggravated possession of child pornography, possessing juvenile pornography and violation of the Computer Crimes Act.

Tyler Fries, 23, was charged in Muskogee County District Court. He was arrested Wednesday morning.

The arrest was the result of an investigation by the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.

"On Aug. 23, 2022, Google reported suspected child pornography to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children," court documents state.

On Dec. 6, the case was assigned to the OSBI. Examples of some of the photos involved girls between the ages of 5 and 7. The OSBI agent who investigated said in court documents that there were more than 200 videos that were consistent with "child exploitation material."

"All 200+ files showed the children performing sexual acts or being exposed sexually and lasciviously," documents state.

But the investigator said he found hundreds of images of "child sexual abuse material." The investigator "states that he located over 1,000 images and videos of child pornography. Google provided information that 756 of those files were uploaded to their server."

Fries' bond was set at $50,000. He will be back in court on March 22 for a date to be set for a preliminary hearing.