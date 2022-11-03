Muskogee man charged with murder

Nov. 2—A Muskogee man involved in a fatal shootout has been charged with first-degree murder — deliberate intent, according to court records.

Randy Keith Cotton, 22, also is charged with possession of a firearm after a former felony conviction. He is being held without bond in the Muskogee County/City Detention Facility.

Cotton is accused of shooting Roy Richard Lavelle Thornton Jr., 18, on Oct. 26, after an exchange of gunfire near South 10th and Fremont streets.

The shooting took place at approximately 1:45 p.m. Police said Cotton fled the scene but later arrived at Saint Francis Hospital with gunshot wounds and had bullet holes in his car.

Thornton drove his car to the 300 block of South Ninth Street and called 911. He was taken to Saint Francis where he died from his injuries.

Cotton was booked into the Muskogee County/City Detention Facility at 4:56 p.m. Saturday.

Cotton has had previous brushes with the law. He was convicted in Dallas in April 2016 of aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury. He has two cases pending in Muskogee County District Court. In September 2021, he was charged with shooting with intent to kill, possession of a firearm after a former felony conviction and a protective order violation. He also is charged with a misdemeanor count of domestic abuse — assault and battery. Both cases are set for disposition dockets in December. At that time, dates will be set for jury trials.

Cotton will be back in Muskogee County District Court on Nov. 16.

Funeral services for Thornton are pending with Keith D. Biglow Funeral Directors.