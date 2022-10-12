Muskogee man who failed to appear at September trial apprehended

Oct. 12—A Muskogee man who failed to appear for his September felony jury trial is in custody.

Officials apprehended Larry Gene McDaniel Jr., 36, in Oklahoma County and released him into Muskogee County Sheriff's custody on Friday.

"He had some minor charges that had to be taken care of before he was released to us," said Muskogee County District Attorney Larry Edwards. "(McDaniel) is being held without bond until felony disposition, which is Dec. 7, so he'll be with us at least until then."

McDaniel is charged in Muskogee County with shooting with intent to kill, first-degree burglary and possession of a firearm after a former felony conviction resulting from an incident in December 2019.

"He will remain in custody until his trial begins," Edwards said. "I was probably more prepared for this case than any other. It upset me when he didn't show."

McDaniel had been arrested by Midwest City Police Department in Oklahoma County on misdemeanor charges he faces there — domestic assault and battery; assault and battery; and interference with emergency telephone call.

McDaniel, along with Dacario Larome Stancle, 23, is accused of a shooting spree that left Muskogee police officers scrambling to respond to four crime scenes — a residence and one car with bullet damage near 26th and Denver streets, an abandoned car near 14th and Tamaroa streets, and a third car that was shot while traveling down Tamaroa.

Kyran Lee Taylor, 23, a third suspect in the case, was shot on July 11, 2020, and died two days later from his injuries at Saint Francis Hospital Tulsa.

Stancle, who was charged with shooting with intent to kill and first-degree burglary, had the shooting charge dismissed and pleaded guilty on Sept. 2 to first-degree burglary. He received a seven-year deferred sentence and was fined $500.

McDaniel was released on $100,000 bond on Dec. 20, 2019, then recommitted by the bondsman on May 11, 2022. Court documents said that with his failure to appear in court on Sept. 12, McDaniel had 10 days to present himself to the court — which he did not, so the bond was forfeited.

"(McDaniel) is mad at his attorney because he feels he has a legitimate McGirt motion," Edwards said. "Unfortunately, he's a Freedman, so he doesn't have a quantum of blood. He is an enrolled member of, I think, the Cherokee Nation, but the 10th Circuit Court says not only do you have to be an enrolled member, you have to have a degree of blood."