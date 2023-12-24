Muskogee man has hearing date set

Dec. 23—A hearing for a Muskogee man jailed on drug and firearm charges was set for March.

John Cruz, represented by Steve Money and Ashley Webb, appeared before Special Judge Robin Adair on Friday for a conference between his attorneys and Muskogee County District Attorney Larry Edwards.

"We offered (Cruz) a deal and he declined," Edwards said.

Court records show Cruz, whose name is listed on court documents as John Paul Cruz Rosado, was charged earlier this month with aggravated trafficking in illegal drugs, possess firearm during commission of felony, maintaining place for keeping/selling controlled substance, possession of controlled dangerous substance without tax stamp affixed, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

"Aggravated trafficking in Oklahoma is an 85% crime," Edwards said. "That means, if convicted, he must served a minimum of 85% of the sentence imposed."

Cruz is scheduled to appear in Adair's court again March 21. Witnesses will be called to testify and Adair will determine if there is enough evidence to bind over Cruz for trial.