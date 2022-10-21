Muskogee man pleads guilty to assault and battery

Oct. 20—A Muskogee man pleaded guilty to assault and battery with a dangerous weapon on Thursday.

Elijah Lee Chandler Jr., 34, accepted the lesser charge and was sentenced to seven years in prison with all but the first year suspended. He was also fined $500.

Chandler was initially charged with shooting with intent to kill for the Oct. 9, 2020 shooting of Jaron Cone at 3300 E. Hancock St.

Cone was found with two gunshot wounds and Chandler was located in the same apartment complex. When taken into custody, Chandler said he shot someone, according to a court affidavit.