Muskogee man released from hospital, booked into jail

Nov. 1—A man accused of killing another man in a shootout last week has been released from the hospital and is being held without bond in the Muskogee County/City Detention Facility, records state.

Randy Keith Cotton, 22, was booked into the facility at 4:56 p.m. Saturday on complaints of first-degree murder and possession of a firearm after a former felony conviction. Charges are expected to be filed as soon as the district attorney reviews the investigators' findings.

Cotton is accused of shooting Roy Richard Lavelle Thornton Jr., 18, on Wednesday after an exchange of gunfire near South 10th and Fremont streets.

The shooting took place at approximately 1:45 p.m. Police said Cotton fled the scene but later arrived at Saint Francis Hospital with gunshot wounds and had bullet holes in his car.

Thornton drove his car to the 300 block of South Ninth Street and called 911. He was taken to Saint Francis where he died from his injuries.

Cotton has had previous brushes with the law and has two cases pending in Muskogee County District Court. In September 2021, he was charged with shooting with intent to kill, possession of a firearm after a former felony conviction and a protective order violation. He also is charged with a misdemeanor count of domestic abuse — assault and battery. Both cases are set for disposition dockets in December. At that time, dates will be set for jury trials.

Funeral services for Thornton are pending with Keith D. Biglow Funeral Directors.