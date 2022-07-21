Muskogee man stabbed during altercation

Jul. 20—A Muskogee man was taken to a Tulsa hospital after being stabbed, and police are seeking a person of interest, said Muskogee Police Officer Lynn Hamlin.

Elijah Petty, 26, was taken to a Tulsa hospital Monday evening to be treated for a laceration to his left wrist and forearm area. His condition was unavailable, but his injuries were not life-threatening and he is expected to make a full recovery, Hamlin said.

The stabbing took place at around 6:30 p.m., on Centennial Trail east of U.S. 69, but it was not a stranger who attacked Petty, Hamlin said.

"The people who were involved were acquaintances, and it wasn't a random act of violence," she said. "Two males and two females were in a verbal argument, and at some point that turned into a physical altercation."

Police want to speak to Sandra Burrows, 40, who is a person of interest in the case, to get any information she might have.

If you know of Burrows' whereabouts or have information about the stabbing, call Crime Stoppers at (918) 682-2677 or Muskogee Police Department Investigations at (918) 680-3125.