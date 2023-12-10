Muskogee Municipal Authority special call and City Council special call meetings -- Agenda

Dec. 9—WHAT — Muskogee Municipal Authority special and City Council special call meetingsCity Council.

WHEN: 4:30 p.m. Monday.

WHERE: City Council Chambers, third floor, Muskogee Municipal Building, 229 W. Okmulgee Ave.

ON TV: Broadcast live on Optimum Channel 14.

INFORMATION: Those who would like to address councilors during the meeting must sign in at least 15 minutes before the meeting begins.

----MUNICIPAL AUTHORITY SPECIAL CALL

Consider:

—MMA Claims for the month ending Nov. 30, 2023.

—Resolution No. 2968 of the Muskogee Municpal Authority (The "Borrower") authorizing a loan from the Oklahoma Water Resources Board in the total aggregate principal amount of not to exceed $82,000,000; approving the issuance of a promissory note in the total aggregate principal amount of not to exceed $82,000,000, secured by a pledge of Revenues and Authorizing its execution; designating a local trustee; approving and authorizing the execution of a trust agreement; approving and authorizing the execution of a loan agreement; approving and authorizing the execution of a security agreement; ratifying and confirming a lease agreement and operation and maintenance contract, as amended pertaining to the leasing of the City of Muskogee water and sanitary sewer systems to the borrower; approving and authorizing the modification of the security with respect to certain outstanding indebtedness of the borrower, specifically adding one-half of one percent (0.50%) of sales tax revenue to the security pledge and approving and authorizing the execution of any and all necessary documents, including but not limited to a sales tax agreement, an amended parity agreement, an amendment to general bond indenture and amendments to loan agreements and amended security agreement; approving and authorizing a note to purchase agreement; approving various covenants; approving and authorizing application to the Oklahoma Water Resources Board; approving and authorizing a Professional Services Agreement with The Public Finance Group, PLLC and Municipal Finance Services, Inc.; approving and authorizing payment of fees and expenses; and containing other provisions relating thereto.

----CITY COUNCIL

SPECIAL CALL

Consider:

—Claims for all City departments Nov. 4, 2023 through Dec. 1, 2023.

—Resolution No. 2969 of the City of Muskogee, Oklahoma (The "City") approving action taken by the Muskogee Municipal Authority (The "Authority") in Resolution No. 2968 authorizing the issuance, sale and delivery of a promissory note of the Authority to the Oklahoma Water Resources Board; ratifying and confirming a lease agreement and operation and maintenance contract, as amended, by and between the City and the Authority pertaining to the leasing of the City of Muskogee water and sanitary sewer systems to the Authority; authorizing the modification of the security with respect to certain outstanding indebtedness of the Muskogee Municpal Authority, specifically adding one-half of one percent (0.50%) of sales tax revenue to the security pledge; approving and authorizing the execution of a sales tax agreement; and constraining other provisions related thereto.

—Resolution No. 2962 adopting an Amendment to Appendix A of the Muskogee City Code Pertaining to Schedules of Fees and Charges Per Attached List; Amending the Water and Sewer Rate Charges For Base Rates, Inside and Outside Customers; Delaying the effective date of future increases on all Rates in Accordance With the Consumer Price Index, All Urban Consumers, For Region VI, Dallas-Fort Worth

—Resolution No. 2963 which directs monthly water and sewer base rate increases, as contemplated in Resolution No. 2962, with the funds to be retained by the Muskogee Municipal Authority, and that use of these funds be restricted to the Muskogee Municipal Authority for Meter Replacement Project and loan repayment of Waste Water Treatment Plant and utilized for the purposes outlined therein.

—Presentation from Goodwill Industries on their investment and community development effort aiming to provide job opportunities and career training to Muskogee residents.

—Resolution No. 2967, amending the City of Muskogee municipal budget for FY 2023-2024 providing for the transfer of excess General Fund revenue from FY 2022-2023 into the Stabilization Account and Special Project Fund, in accordance with City Code 2-552; Providing for the transfer of funds from Special Projects Fund to Civic Center Enterprise Fund; providing transfer authority.

—Lowest and best bid in the amount of $573,500 from AC Owen Construction for the Swim and Fitness Center remodel project as recommended by KKT Architects, Inc.

—Recommendation from GH2 Architects to award the lowest and best bid for the Muskogee Civic Center HVAC Remodel to Sligar Mechanical in the amount of $1,072,000.

—Resolution No. 2970, receiving a petition for creation of an assessment district; directing a registered professional engineer to prepare preliminary plans, specifications, assessment plats, and an estimate of cost for the proposed Walnut Creek assessment district, for the Walnut Creek Addition Phase II.

—Re-purposing of one-time funding in the amount of $27,000 for events celebrating the Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Center's 50th anniversary in 2024.

—City Manager to submit a Proposal for Funding from the Indian Nation Council of Governments (INCOG) State Energy Program American Recovery and Reinvestment Act Revolving Loan Fund (SEP ARRA RLF).

—Authorize the City Manager to negotiate and execute an agreement with Muskogee Public Schools for use of the former RAA buildings, to house an Esports Center, Teen Center and Youth Volunteer Corps, and temporary use for the Swim & Fitness remodel project.

—Appointment of Mike Brawley to the Street Improvement Advisory Board to fill the unexpired term of Marsha Wiseman, commencing upon appointment, and ending on Jan. 31, 2027.

—Executive Session to discuss and take possible action on the following:

a. Pursuant to Section 307B.2, Title 25, Oklahoma Statutes, consider convening in Executive Session to discuss negotiations with the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge No. 95, and if necessary, take appropriate action in Open Session.

b. Pursuant to Section 307B.2, Title 25, Oklahoma Statutes, consider convening in Executive Session to discuss negotiations with the American Federation of State, County, and Municipal Employees, Local No. 2465, and if necessary, take appropriate action in Open Session.

c. Pursuant to Section 307B.2, Title 25, Oklahoma Statutes, consider convening in Executive Session to discuss negotiations with the International Association of Firefighters, Local No. 5.