Muskogee PD offering citizens' academy

Aug. 18—Citizens can receive a better understanding of inner workings of the Muskogee Police Department with a program that begins soon.

The department is offering a 10-week Citizens' Police Academy at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center. Topics vary from internal affairs to K-9 operations to crime scene investigations.

The class aims to educate local residents on day-to-day police operations, as well as to train volunteers.

"There's no cost to attend the classes," said Officer Taylor Mills. "The purpose is to educate our citizens and give them a better insight into what officers do on a daily basis."

The classes run from 6:30-8:45 p.m. starting Sept. 6 and continue on Tuesdays to Nov. 8. This will also give attendees a chance to meet with officers, investigators and officials with the city and county who will be instructors.

Mills said the academies have been presented by the department since the early 2000s.

"We believe that the classes will help when it comes to contacting an officer," she said. "They will have an idea what the officers will need or what they can provide."

Application deadline is Sept. 2. Applications can be downloaded from the MPD's Facebook page or you can go by the Muskogee Police Department at 112 S. Third St., and pick one up.

You must have a valid driver's license, be at least 21 years of age and pass a background check.

Some of the scheduled instructors are MPD Chief Johnny Teehee, Deputy Chiefs Reggie Cotton and Chad Farmer, Public Information Officer Lynn Hamlin and Muskogee County District Attorney Larry Edwards.

"The deadline is not firm, but we would like to have all applicants signed up by the 2nd," Mills said. "We haven't set a class size, but we will try to let everyone in that registers."

While signees are not required to attend all classes, Mills said registrants are encouraged to do so.

"We understand that scheduling conflicts can occur," she said. "There will be a graduation at the end, and students who attend all the classes will be part of the ceremony."