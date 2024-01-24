Muskogee recovers from ice storm

Jan. 23—Apartment manager Jan Durant says she took precautions against sub-freezing temperatures and ice over the past two weekends.

"We made sure all our outside faucets were covered," said Durant, manager at Phoenix Village and Raintree Apartments. "We told our residents to leave their cabinet doors open and faucets dripping and they did it because they didn't want to be without water."

The Muskogee area could welcome warmer temperatures through the end of January, according to accuweather.com. The website posted four days of sub-freezing temperatures from Jan. 13-16, then three days from Jan. 19-21. Freezing rain early Monday morning capped off the cold spell.

OG&E reported nearly 1,500 customers around York Street and Chandler Road without electricity Monday morning. By noon, no Muskogee outages were reported on the OG&E website.

Tree removal crews were out Monday morning clearing branches from yards and power lines. Isaiah Short with West Tree Service spent the morning clearing tree limbs from a lawn at Utah Street and Chandler Road. He said they cut tree limbs Sunday and were working with OG&E to cut tree limbs away from electric lines.

District 2 Muskogee County Commissioner Keith Hyslop said salt and sand helped keep most paved roads clear.

"I'm definitely tired of the cold weather," Hyslop said. "We've been dealing with it for too long, already."

He said roads had been frozen so hard, the county won't know long-term effects until they start thawing out.

"Sometimes the thaw effect will make roads fall out," he said. "If it freezes hard enough then thaws, we can have some soft spots because if this."

He said one road is frozen two feet into the ground.

"Last Friday, we had to dig a pipe out and the road was coming out in chunks, two feet deep," he said.

Muskogee Fire Department spokesman Jeff Watkins said there were three weather-related house fires over the past two weekends.

"Most of have been due to frozen pipes, and people trying to thaw their pipes out with certain types of heaters," he said. "I think all three fires may have displaced individuals. There have been other structure fires, but mainly it's been people trying to stay warm."