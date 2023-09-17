Muskogee student receives Devon Energy first responder scholarship

Sep. 16—Lauryn Wyatt of Muskogee is among 10 Oklahoma students to receive a scholarship through Devon Energy and the First Responders Children's Foundation.

Across its asset areas, Devon's support is funding one-year scholarships for 45 students.

In addition to Wyatt, Oklahoma students receiving scholarships were:

—Kathryn Brashears, Beaver

—Calin Martin, Comanche

—Colton Martin, Shawnee

—Conner Martin, Comanche

—Amir Nawabi, Norman

—Kenda Potter, Chouteau

—Nathan Tavaglione, Sand Springs

—Jake Whitlock, Newalla

—Zain Whitlock, Newalla

"First responders sacrifice their lives and wellbeing every day for the benefit of others," said Christina Rehkop, community relations director at Devon Energy. "At Devon, we are honored to be a part of supporting first responders' families and helping students achieve their dreams through these scholarships."

While Devon has a long history of supporting emergency responders, this is its first partnership with FRCF.

"Devon Energy has been an extraordinary partner to FRCF, providing 45 scholarships this year to children of first respondersin Texas, New Mexico, Wyoming, North Dakota and Oklahoma," said FRCF President and CEO Jillian Crane. "Devon understands the sacrifices these children make, with their parents constantly headed into harm's way, and the uncertainty and anxiety that can cause. FRCF and Devon are proud to support the families of those who support us every day of the year."

In addition to the tuition support, students benefit from being part of the FRCF's Scholars Council which offers unique opportunities to connect with other recipients and industry leaders.

Children of first responders can apply for scholarships next year at www.1strcf.org.

First Responders Children's Foundation is a national foundation that provides programs and resources that address the specific needs of children of first responders. The Foundation focuses on critical areas, including scholarships, financial assistance grants; bereavement assistance, mental health counseling for children; disaster relief; and community engagement programs to foster positive relationships between first responder agencies and the communities they serve. FRCF was founded over 22 years ago in response to 9/11 when 800 children lost a first responder parent.