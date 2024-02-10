Muskogee woman dies in vehicle accident

Feb. 9—A Muskogee woman died Thursday as a result of injuries sustained in vehicle accident.

Carrie Delay, 53, was driving a 1996 Chevrolet pickup headed westbound on West Okmulgee Avenue, according to a report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Along side her was a 2019 Freightliner driven by Joseph Watts, 51, of Okmulgee.

According to the report, the Freightliner was in the inside lane and the Chevrolet was in the outside lane as both approached the intersection at County Road 64th Street West.

The report states that the Chrevolet "attempted to turn southbound and turned directly in front" of the Freightliner and was struck. Officers with OHP say in the report Muskogee Fire Department responders found Delay unresponsive upon arrival and took approximately 10 minutes to extricate her from the Chevrolet.

It also states Delay was taken to Saint Francis Muskogee then Saint Francis Tulsa with head and trunk injuries was pronounced dead at Saint Francis Tulsa at 4:32 p.m. by hospital staff.

The report states both vehicles had seat belts and the Chrevolet's were not in use while the Freightliner's seat belt was in use.