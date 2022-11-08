Musk's $56 billion Tesla pay deal goes to trial amid Twitter overhaul

Rebecca Bellan
·3 min read

As if Elon Musk didn't have enough on his plate, the world's richest man is headed to court next week to defend his $56 billion Tesla pay package. Richard Tornetta, a Tesla shareholder who filed suit in 2019 to rescind Musk's 2018 pay deal, claims the package -- "the largest compensation grant in human history" -- is unjustly paid to Musk without demanding he focus entirely on the carmaker.

The trial begins November 14, yet another drama Musk will have to juggle as he works to overhaul Twitter. Musk's deal to buy the social media company went through at the end of October, and since then Musk has set to work laying off swathes of employees, getting sued for said layoffs and generally scheming out loud on the platform about charging users $8 per month to get a blue tick next to their names.

The Twitter buy didn't exactly help Musk's case in the lawsuit over his pay package. Aside from Tesla, Musk already serves as CEO of SpaceX, the Boring Company, OpenAI and Neuralink. With Twitter, Musk will only lend credence to Tornetta's claims that Musk is a "part-time executive" at Tesla.

Tornetta also claims the board set low bars on performance targets for Musk and that the grant was "demanded for the avowed purpose of colonizing Mars (the planet)."

Tesla has said Musk's pay package delivered a tenfold increase in value to shareholders.

The trial will be decided by Kathaleen McCormick on Delaware's Court of Chancery. McCormick oversaw Twitter's suit against Musk that ended in him agreeing to close his $44 billion deal, an acquisition which he financed in large part by selling his Tesla stock.

The grant "defied its goal of focusing Musk on Tesla"

Tornetta's lawyers argue the 2018 package did not achieve its stated purpose of getting Musk to focus on Tesla, and no wonder -- there were no provisions requiring Musk to devote time or attention to Tesla nor were there provisions limiting Musk's allocation of time or attention to non-Tesla endeavors.

"Indeed, Musk testified that since the Grant’s approval, he has spent a little more than half his time on Tesla matters and has dedicated substantial time and attention to various other endeavors," the lawsuit reads.

Musk's lawyers responded that his ambition is what makes him unique as a CEO and that he does not punch a clock to determine time spent at the company.

The disputed pay package allows Musk to buy 1% of Tesla stock at a discount each time performance and financial targets are met. If they aren't met, Musk gets nothing. Tesla hit 11 out of 12 targets, according to court papers.

"In any event, under the proposed plan, Musk would not earn any compensation at Tesla unless he drove tremendous growth, which could not be accomplished without significant time and attention from the CEO," said Musk's lawyers.

The suit against Musk also claims the package was not entirely fair because Musk controls the board.

"None of the committee members were independent of Musk," wrote Tornetta's lawyers.

For example, Kimbal Musk, Musk's brother, sits on Tesla's board -- a pretty clear conflict of interest. Tornetta's filing also points to former board member Antonio Gracias who the plaintiff describes as a close friend of Musk's. Gracias, personally and through his private equity firm, has collectively invested over half a billion dollars in "essentially all of Musk's entities," according to the filing, including PayPal, Tesla, SpaceX, SolarCity, The Boring Company and Neuralink.

In addition, the filing calls out Ira Ehrenpreis and James Murdoch, who are both still on Tesla's board, as being personal friends of Musk and investors in Musk's entities. Gracias, Murdoch and Ehrenpreis are also listed among the defendants on the case.

Recommended Stories

  • Was Backpacking Better in the “Good Old Days”? Let’s Debate.

    Backpacking's changed a lot over the years. Is its heyday behind us, or is it yet to come?

  • 3 men arrested after running onto the Jaguars’ football field during game against the Raiders

    During the Jaguar’s victorious football game on Sunday, three men attempted to run on the field, with only one of them succeeding.

  • Xavier McKinney tweets he injured hand in ATV accident: How will NY Giants replace him?

    New York Giants safety Xavier McKinney suffered a hand injury in an ATV accident while on vacation last week and will be sidelined for a few weeks.

  • Musk faces trial over $56 billion Tesla CEO pay

    STORY: Elon Musk is headed to trial back in Delaware next week, not over his Twitter deal, but to defend his record $56 billion pay at Tesla against claims the electric car company unjustly enriches him without requiring his full-time presence. A Tesla shareholder is seeking to rescind Musk's 2018 pay deal, claiming the board set easy performance targets and that Musk created the package to fund his dream of colonizing Mars. Tesla has countered that - since the pay package was agreed upon - Musk has delivered an extraordinary 10-fold increase in value to shareholders. The trial begins Nov. 14 and will be decided by Kathaleen McCormick on Delaware's Court of Chancery - the same judge who oversaw Twitter's lawsuit against Musk that ended last month when he agreed to pay $44-billion for the social media company, an acquisition which he financed largely with his Tesla stock. But legal experts said the lawsuit by the Tesla shareholder is going to be much more difficult than Twitter's case against Musk. The shareholder's lawyers portray Musk as a "part-time CEO" at Tesla, arguing the 2018 pay deal failed its stated purpose of focusing Musk on Tesla. The company has argued the pay package was not about requiring Musk to punch a clock, but to hit "audacious" targets.According to court papers, Tesla has hit 11 of 12 targets as the company's value has ballooned to more than $600 billion.Meanwhile, the world's richest person, who appointed himself CEO of Twitter last week, is also CEO of SpaceX. Also has also either founded or co-founded three other companies: Neuralink, The Boring Co, and OpenAI.

  • Asian stocks rise on China reopening hopes, track Wall Street

    Asian shares rose on Tuesday as U.S. stocks increased overnight before midterm elections and investors clung on to hopes that China would eventually relax its strict pandemic curbs even after the government reaffirmed its commitment to the zero-COVID policy. Wall Street ended sharply higher Monday as investors focused on Tuesday's midterm elections that will determine control of Congress, while shares of Meta Platforms jumped on a report of job cuts at the Facebook parent. MSCI's gauge of Asia Pacific stocks outside Japan was up 0.39% at 0134GMT.

  • Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs acquires Massachusetts marijuana operations in $185M deal

    Rapper and entrepreneur Sean “Diddy” Combs is acquiring marijuana operations in Massachusetts as part of deal that is worth up to $185 million.

  • The antitrust pressure on the Kroger-Albertsons merger is building

    The pushback against the potential merger between supermarket chains Kroger and Albertsons continues, with the focus now on a planned $4 billion dividend payment by the latter.

  • Donald Trump's Truth Social Gets First Stock Market Bump in Months With Hints of 3rd Presidential Run

    Donald Trump says he’ll ‘probably’ pursue a third presidential run. He dropped the rather definitive hint at a rally last week. In response, shares of the shell company Digital World Acquisition Corp. tied to Truth Social meaningfully increased in value for the first time in months. At market open on Monday, DWAC’s value instantly climbed about 25%, before falling slightly.

  • EXCLUSIVE: High Times To Grow & Produce Weed Products Following Acquisition Of Moxie's Assets

    Hightimes Holding Corp., the owner of the High Times brand and High Times Magazine, has signed definitive agreements to acquire the California operations of Moxie, Benzinga has learned exclusively. The acquisition of these assets from Moxie, the first licensed cannabis company in California and a leading multi-state cannabis operator and product manufacturer, will make High Times fully vertically integrated, adding award-winning cannabis production capabilities to the company’s offering. High Ti

  • Oracle Sells $7 Billion of Debt to Help Fund Cerner Purchase

    (Bloomberg) -- Oracle Corp. is the latest company to seize the moment in a credit market recovery, bringing a $7 billion bond sale to help fund its acquisition of medical-records systems provider Cerner Corp.Most Read from BloombergTwitter Now Asks Some Fired Workers to Please Come BackElon Musk Tells Twitter Followers to Vote for a Republican CongressElon Musk Walks Back on Twitter Job Cuts, Blue Checks in Second WeekBillions in Capital Calls Threaten to Wreak Havoc on Global Stocks, BondsTwitt

  • Trump-Tied SPAC Gains as Investors Leap at Presidential Bid

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors snapped up shares of Digital World Acquisition Corp., the blank-check firm set to merge with Donald Trump’s social media company, after the former president hinted at plans to make another bid for the White House.Most Read from BloombergTwitter Now Asks Some Fired Workers to Please Come BackElon Musk Tells Twitter Followers to Vote for a Republican CongressElon Musk Walks Back on Twitter Job Cuts, Blue Checks in Second WeekBillions in Capital Calls Threaten to Wreak Havo

  • Gold Fields sticks to its Yamana Gold offer after counter-bid

    JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) -The board of South Africa's Gold Fields will not change its offer for Yamana Gold after a surprise rival bid from Agnico Eagle and Pan American, it said on Monday. Gold Fields' decision reflects "commitment to capital discipline" and to fairness for shareholders in Gold Fields and Yamana, the South Africa-listed miner said on Monday. The joint cash and stock offer from Agnico Eagle and Pan American on Friday trumped the Gold Fields bid, which valued Yamana at around $4.2 billion at Thursday's close.

  • Microsoft Deal, Not Earnings, Is the Focus for Activision Stock

    Investors are concerned over whether Microsoft will be able to close the purchase of the videogame company given antitrust concerns.

  • This Is The Ultimate Donald Trump Stock: Is DWAC A Buy Amid This Delay As Elon Musk Seals Twitter Deal?

    Donald Trump is one of the world's most famous businessmen. Now investors can throw in their lot with the former President with DWAC stock. It is surging on reports Trump will run for president once again

  • Why Digital World Acquisition Stock Jumped 46.7% on Monday

    Shares of Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ: DWAC) are up 46.7% in midday trading on Monday and continue to hit new highs. The special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) delayed a vote on merging with former President Donald Trump's Truth Social just last week, but that hasn't deterred traders today. Today's move is driven entirely by expectations that Trump would seek another term in 2024, which could be announced soon after tomorrow's election.

  • CEO: Marathon Oil's $3B Eagle Ford deal adds immediate, future cash flow

    Marathon Oil Corp.'s $3 billion deal to acquire the Eagle Ford assets of Houston-based Ensign Natural Resources also continues a slew of exits by private companies that have found ready buyers among publicly traded E&P companies, said Andrew Dittmar, director at Austin-based Enverus Intelligence Research.

  • VillageMD to buy Summit Health-CityMD in an $8.9 billion deal, including $3.5 billion Walgreens investment

    VillageMD announced Monday and agreement to buy urgent care provider Summit Health-CityMD in a deal valued at $8.9 billion, with help from investments from Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. and Cigna Corp affiliate Evernorth. As part of the deal, drugstore and health care services company Walgreens will invest $3.5 billion worth of equity and debt, and will remain the largest shareholder of VillageMD with 53% ownership. Walgreens said the deal, which is anticipated to close in the first quarter of 2

  • Elliott Said to Tender Shares to PMI’s Swedish Match Bid

    (Bloomberg) -- Elliott Investment Management LP, the biggest shareholder of Swedish Match AB, plans to tender its shares to Philip Morris International Inc.’s $16 billion takeover offer for the nicotine pouch maker, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergTwitter Now Asks Some Fired Workers to Please Come BackHouston Mogul’s $75 Million Win on Astros Hits Caesars HardestUkraine Latest: US and Russia Discussed Containing War, WSJ SaysPutin’s Ukraine War Is Entering a

  • Walgreens-backed VillageMD to buy Summit Health in $9 billion deal

    Primary care provider VillageMD, which is backed by Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, is buying urgent care provider Summit Health in a deal valued at $9 billion, as the second-largest U.S. pharmacy chain expands its healthcare footprint. The deal adds to the rising trend of big U.S. companies expanding into the healthcare business this year. Amazon in July announced a $3.5 billion acquisition of primary care operator 1Life Healthcare Inc, while CVS Health Corp said it would buy Signify Health for $8 billion.

  • PMI Wins Elliott’s Backing for Swedish Match Deal: FT

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergTwitter Now Asks Some Fired Workers to Please Come BackUkraine Latest: US and Russia Discussed Containing War, WSJ SaysHouston Mogul’s $75 Million Win on Astros Hits Caesars HardestPutin’s Ukraine War Is Entering a Terrifying New PhaseMethane Cloud Spotted by Satellite Near India Waste SiteElliott Investment Management LP, the biggest shareholder of Swedish Match AB, is backing Philip Morris International Inc.’s $16 billion bid for the nicotine pouch maker,