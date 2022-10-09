Musk's acrimonious Twitter bid heads for business school case study immortalisation

FILE PHOTO: Illustration shows Elon Musk photo, Twitter logos and U.S. dollar banknotes
Andres Gonzalez, Svea Herbst-Bayliss and David Randall
·3 min read

By Andres Gonzalez, Svea Herbst-Bayliss and David Randall

LONDON/NEW YORK (Reuters) - Elon Musk's $44 billion Twitter takeover saga comes with all the drama necessary to be immortalised in case studies for future captains of industry, as the tycoon's on-off pursuit of the social media platform and unique management style make for a union like no other.

The chief executive of electric car maker Tesla Inc performed a U-turn by proposing to buy Twitter at the agreed price having spent months trying to get out of the deal, just as a Delaware Court was getting ready to rule on the standoff.

"This is unique in many cases," said Arturo Bris, Professor of Finance and Director of IMD World Competitiveness Center. "It is definitely a business school case study. Because it's about poison pills, breakup fees, lawsuits, hostility."

While there are examples of acrimonious or hostile takeovers such as AOL-Time Warner and Sanofi-Aventis-Genzyme, here the world's richest man - who has long used his own Twitter account to press for more freedom of speech - is working to impose his will on another corporation.

Musk's attempt to take over Twitter is "a gift to professors and students", said Joshua White, a professor at Vanderbilt University, calling the situation "unprecedented".

UNIQUE STYLE

"Frankly I hate doing mgmt stuff," Musk wrote in a text message to Twitter Chief Executive Parag Agrawal in the run up to making an offer for the company, according to legal documents related to the battle.

"I kinda don't think anyone should be the boss of anyone," he wrote, while another message noted he could "interface way better with engineers who are able to do hardcore programming than with program manager/MBA types".

While the messages reflect his unusual approach to running a business, taking control of Twitter will mean managing it, at least initially. Musk has said he would take the reins as CEO but only until he finds a new executive with expertise in the media industry.

"What is to come is unclear," said Donna Hitscherich, a Columbia Business School professor.

Musk did not respond to a request for comment on the challenges of running the company after such a contentious deal. Twitter declined to comment.

Academics and analysts say Musk should focus on restructuring the social media company's business model after second-quarter revenue dropped amid the court battle and a weakening digital advertising market.

Musk has hinted at wanting to turn Twitter into what he called an "everything app" like the wildly popular WeChat in China which offers everything from banking to chatting. That will be difficult, analysts said, especially in the United States where consumers are already well served by multiple services.

Whether or how Musk pulls it off remains to be seen. What analysts and academics can agree on is that considerable energy and momentum could be sapped by what they forecast will be heavy turnover among Twitter's staff and senior management.

Musk spent months criticising the company's management and complaining about salaries, what he perceived as political bias and automated 'bot accounts' - of which he thinks there are many more than Twitter estimates.

Addressing employees directly in June, he said there needed to be "rationalisation of headcount and expenses" while stressing that staff, who currently have relatively free rein to choose where they work, should lean towards working in an office.

One thing is for sure: Musk is going to receive huge attention and scrutiny as he figures out how to run Twitter. Success or failure, it will be an instant business school classroom staple, experts say.

"I'm really, really looking forward to the end," said Bris. "So I can teach this case in class."

(Reporting by Andres Gonzalez, Svea Herbst-Bayliss and David Randall; additional reporting by Sheila Dang and Hyun Joo Jin; Editing by Matt Scuffham, Megan Davies, Kirsten Donovan)

Recommended Stories

  • Truss Faces New Perils as Restless MPs Return to Westminster

    (Bloomberg) -- The return of Parliament this week is fraught with danger for UK Prime Minister Liz Truss.In her first month in office, the 47-year-old premier managed to roil the financial markets, alienate a swath of her lawmakers and sink the Conservative Party in the polls with the biggest set of unfunded tax cuts in half a century.Since the House of Commons last sat, chasms have opened up over the economic direction Truss and Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng are pursuing, and backb

  • Several Pittsburgh companies make Newsweek’s Most Loved Workplaces list

    On Thursday, Newsweek released its 2022 list of the 100 Most Loved Workplaces in America. It’s the second year that Newsweek has compiled the list, in collaboration with BPI.

  • Leader of Belarus gifts Putin a tractor for 70th birthday

    Russian President Vladimir Putin got an unusual gift for his 70th birthday on Friday: a tractor. As the leaders of several ex-Soviet nations met at the Czarist-era Konstantin Palace in St. Petersburg, President Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus presented Putin with a gift certificate for the vehicle. Lukashenko, an autocratic leader who has ruled the ex-Soviet nation with an iron hand for nearly three decades while cultivating a man of the people image, told reporters he used a model in his garden similar to the one he gifted Putin.

  • BofA Settles Ambac Subprime Mortgage Case for $1.8 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- Bank of America Corp. agreed to pay $1.84 billion to settle claims by bond insurer Ambac Financial Group regarding residential mortgage-backed securities, clearing away the bank’s last major legal hangover stemming from the 2008 financial crisis.Most Read from BloombergBiden Says Putin Threats Real, Could Spark Nuclear ‘Armageddon’Biden Should Hit Saudi Arabia Where It Really HurtsStock Traders Hit Sell Button on Hawkish Fed Bets: Markets WrapFacebook Is Warning 1 Million Users Ab

  • Central Banks Plow On Hiking Rates Despite Pivot Talk

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.The world’s leading central banks are finally pushing their interest rates into restrictive territory, causing fears of overkill in financial markets and stoking chatter that policymakers may need to pivot at some point.The Federal Reserve, European Central Bank and most of their peers are set to keep raising borrowing costs aggressively in coming weeks. The faster they go, the more que

  • Twitter deal: Musk needs banks, investors on board

    If the squabbling ever stops over Elon Musk's renewed bid to buy Twitter, experts say he still faces a huge obstacle to closing the $44 billion deal: Keeping his financing in place. (Oct. 7)

  • ECB’s Lane Is Meant to Lead Policy But Keeps Losing the Argument

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.European Central Bank Chief Economist Philip Lane has spent much of this year losing the argument over rapid interest-rate hikes that his colleagues have demanded, and he might need to get used to it.It’s the job of the dovish Harvard University-educated official to propose changes in borrowing costs, and yet his recommendations are often seen to be catching up to hawkish demands for bi

  • Twitter Drifts Away From Musk’s Offer as Funding Doubts Loom

    (Bloomberg) -- Twitter Inc. shares extended losses for a third session on Friday, widening the gap between Elon Musk’s $54.20 per share offer as deal talks are said to be stuck over a debt financing contingency.Shares in the social media firm closed 0.4% lower at $49.18, after slipping as much as 2.5%, as concerns surrounding the transaction’s funding persist. Those uncertainties have kept Twitter’s stock about 9% below the offer price.The stock is now down for a third day after soaring on Tuesd

  • A Black Man Died In A South Carolina Detention Center. Now His Family Demands Answers

    On Monday, 29-year-old Lavell Najah Lane died at Spartanburg County Detention Center (SCDC). Not only is his family demanding answers surrounding his death, but they are requesting video footage of Lane in custody as well.

  • Wildlife abandons 'Europe's Amazon' nature reserve

    Forest fires ignited by Russian shelling have devastated Ukraine's Drevlyansky reserve.

  • Attorneys for Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie trade fire publicly over abuse allegations

    As Angelina Jolie's abuse allegations against Brad Pitt resurface, Pitt's attorney says her client has been hit with 'every type of personal attack.'

  • Protests continue across Iran as rights group reports 19 minors killed

    Protests ignited by the death of a young woman in police custody continued across Iran on Sunday despite a fierce crackdown by the authorities, as a human rights group said at least 185 people, including children, had been killed in the unrest. Demonstrations that began on Sept. 17 at the funeral of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in her Kurdish town of Saqez, have turned into the biggest challenges to Iran's clerical leaders in years, with protesters calling for the downfall of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

  • FBI sends Hunter Biden tax, gun purchase evidence to U.S. Attorney

    Agents months ago gathered what they believe is sufficient evidence to charge the president's son with crimes related to taxes and making a false statement when purchasing a gun, according to sources.

  • What Friday's jobs report means for Fed's inflation fight

    For most Americans, Friday’s September jobs report was welcome news: Businesses kept hiring at a brisk pace, unemployment fell back to a half-century low and average pay rose. With the Fed more likely to keep raising borrowing costs rapidly, the risk of recession will also rise. As a result, another hefty rate hike of three-quarters of a point — a fourth consecutive one — is likely at the Fed's next meeting in November.

  • China to include eligible dual-listed shares in Stock Connect scheme

    Dual-class shares, which have converted to primary listings in Hong Kong, can be included in the cross-border Stock Connect scheme, Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges said on Saturday, potentially channeling fresh money into eligible stocks. The Stock Connect is an investment channel that connects the Hong Kong, Shanghai, and Shenzhen stock exchanges. In a statement, the bourses gave the example of Shanghai-based video platform Bilibili Inc., whose shares are listed in the United States and Hong Kong.

  • Herschel Walker's Wife Exchanges Texts with Woman Who Claims to Be the Mother to One of His Children

    The woman — who did not provide her identity — claimed that Herschel Walker has not seen their 10-year-old son in six-and-a-half years, and has only met with him three times total

  • Retirees Claiming Social Security and Medicare Are In for Rare Savings Combination in 2023

    Retirees will get a rare (and much needed) treat in 2023 thanks to a combination that some experts say might never happen again: a historically high cost-of-living adjustment for Social Security...

  • Lindsay Lohan’s Netflix Christmas Movie Will Change Cinema As We Know It

    Scott Everett White/NetflixIf you, like me, are a millennial just on the fringe of Gen Z, Christmas has come early this morning, in the form of the first trailer for Netflix’s highly anticipated new holiday film, Falling for Christmas. But this isn’t just any old, cheesy Netflix Christmas movie dumped on the streamer alongside the dozens of other originals each year. This one’s got a secret weapon, a presence so captivating that not even Netflix’s trusty Vanessa Hudgens can compete. It’s the wor

  • Oregon State rallies to beat Stanford in Pac-12 After Dark classic

    A 56-yard touchdown reception with 13 seconds left by Tre'Shaun Harrison capped a fourth quarter comeback for Oregon State football over Stanford on Saturday night, 28-27. Down 24-10 heading into the final stanza, Oregon State (4-2, 1-2 Pac-12) rattled off 18 of the game's next 21 points to win their first conference game of the season. The Cardinal fell to 1-4 overall and 0-4 in the Pac-12.

  • The Fed is trying to cure high inflation by slowing down the labor market – but what if that’s wrong diagnosis?

    There is a significant shift to workers from employers underway, Nobel economist Peter Diamond tells MarketWatch.