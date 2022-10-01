Musk's advice to younger self: 'Stop and smell the roses'

FILE PHOTO: Tesla hands over first cars produced at new plant in Gruenheide
Peter Henderson
·1 min read

By Peter Henderson

(Reuters) - Tesla Inc's famously focused chief executive, Elon Musk, faced one question at the company's 'AI Day' event on Friday that momentarily stumped him.

In an evening devoted to robots and computer technology, a questioner asked what the 51-year old would tell his younger self.

The verbose executive, who is the world's richest person, stood quietly and thought.

He began by suggesting the younger Elon gain exposure to smart people and read a lot of books, but noted that he had done just that as a young person. Then he said that there was merit to not being "too intense".

"I would say to twenty- or twenty-something me, 'just stop and smell the roses occasionally probably would be a good idea,'" he said.

Years ago when he was developing an early SpaceX rocket on a beautiful island, Musk said he remembered not stopping to enjoy the surroundings. "I should have had a drink on the beach! That would have been fine," he said.

(Reporting By Peter Henderson; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Recommended Stories

  • Super Agent Emanuel Seeks to Help Broker Musk, Twitter Settlement

    (Bloomberg) -- Hollywood super agent Ari Emanuel has attempted to pave the way for a potential settlement between Elon Musk and Twitter Inc. over their disputed $44 billion takeover, according to people familiar with the matter. Most Read from BloombergMacKenzie Scott Files for Divorce From Science Teacher HusbandTop Apple Executive Is Leaving After Making Crude Remarks in TikTok VideoMarjorie Taylor Greene’s Husband Files for Divorce After 27 YearsMeta to Cut Headcount for First Time, Slash Bud

  • Exclusive-Tesla output forecast shows jump in Q4, growth through 2023 -sources

    Tesla's production forecast, if achieved, would put the EV maker on track to meet Elon Musk's goal for production in the coming quarter and put the automaker close to the scale of German luxury automaker BMW by end 2023. Musk and Tesla have a record of pointing to stretch targets the company has not always met. In April, for instance, Musk had said Tesla could hit 60% growth in deliveries.

  • Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant: Energoatom denies fire in power unit 2

    STANISLAV POHORILOV - THURSDAY, 29 SEPTEMBER 2022, 16:46 Energoatom, a Ukrainian state enterprise operating nuclear power stations in this country, has denied information about power unit No. 2 of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) being on fire, and explained what has happened.

  • USS Gerald R .Ford to go on first deployment next week after yearslong delay

    The lead ship in the Navy's newest class of nuclear-powered aircraft carriers is embarking on a short deployment in the Atlantic five years after it was commissioned.

  • Jobless Claims Fell Below 200,000. The Job Market Is Still Too Strong.

    The number of Americans filing for first-time unemployment insurance fell below 200,000 for the first time since May, a bad sign for the Federal Reserve, which wants to see a hot job market cool down. Initial jobless claims came in at 193,000 for the week ended Sept. 24, the lowest since April. The decrease in jobless claims suggests that there’s plenty of strength left in the job market, despite recent announcements of layoffs from companies including DocuSign (ticker: DOCU), which said it would lay off 9% of its workforce, and Twilio (TWLO), which is cutting the number of employees by 11%.

  • Attack on civilian convoy in Zaporizhzhia: 30 killed, including two children; 88 injured

    KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO - FRIDAY, 30 SEPTEMBER 2022, 20:37 As a result of the attack on a humanitarian convoy of civilian cars in the city of Zaporizhzhia on Friday, 30 people were killed and 88 injured.

  • Russia uses cluster munitions in attack on Kryvyi Rih district: 13 civilians injured

    UKRAINSKA PRAVDA - THURSDAY, 29 SEPTEMBER 2022, 08:11 Russian forces used cluster munitions in an attack on industrial infrastructure in the Kryvyi Rih district (Dnipropetrovsk Oblast) on the morning of 29 September.

  • Five fatal shootings in Stockton, California, could be serial killings, police say

    Police in Stockton, California, are searching for a person of interest in a series of deadly, after-dark shootings in the city.

  • US Army misses recruiting goal; other services squeak by

    The Army fell about 15,000 soldiers — or 25% — short of its recruitment goal this year, officials confirmed Friday, despite a frantic effort to make up the widely expected gap in a year when all the military services struggled in a tight jobs market to find young people willing and fit to enlist. While the Army was the only service that didn't meet its target, all of the others had to dig deep into their pools of delayed entry applicants, which will put them behind as they begin the next recruiting year on Saturday. The Air Force usually has about 25%.

  • Albert Pujols made baseball history. For Dominicans, his success is 'de lo mío.'

    For Dominican Americans, Albert Pujols' history-making 700 home runs— the first Latinos and 4th baseball player to do it — became a point of cultural pride.

  • Survey finds more people in Russia support peace talks than hostilities

    UKRAINSKA PRAVDA - THURSDAY, 29 SEPTEMBER 2022, 18:03 Since mobilisation was announced, there has been a slight increase in the number of Russians who support the start of the negotiation process. Source: results of a survey by the Levada-Center Quote: "44% of respondents believe that military operations should be continued: 29% are 'definitely' sure of this, and 15% are 'somewhat' sure.

  • A $1,000 Investment In Tesla 5 Years Ago Would Mean You'd Have This Much Money Now

    When you break it down, investing in the stock market is pretty simple: you buy a small piece of a company you think will increase in value, and when the value has grown to a level you deem acceptable, you … Continue reading → The post If You Invested $1,000 in Tesla 5 Years Ago, What Would It Be Worth Now? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • China's Electric Vehicle Battery King

    The story of how a little-known Chinese company managed to defeat German carmakers at their own game.

  • UFC mysteriously closes show at Vegas campus to fans, media

    The UFC is holding its next fight show without fans or media members in attendance, and the mixed martial arts promotion isn't saying why. The UFC will stage a 13-bout Fight Night card at the Apex Gym on its corporate campus in Las Vegas on Saturday night, but no fans or reporters will be there. The UFC has held regular televised cards at the small gym since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, but has typically allowed in groups of fans and media representatives.

  • Russia opens more border draft offices amid call-up exodus

    Russian authorities are opening more military enlistment offices near Russia's borders in an apparent effort to intercept some of the Russian men of fighting age who are trying to flee the country by land to avoid getting called up to fight in Ukraine. A new draft office opened at the Ozinki checkpoint in the Saratov region on Russia's border with Kazakhstan, regional officials said Thursday. Another enlistment center was set to open at a crossing in the Astrakhan region, also on the border with Kazakhstan.

  • Russians fleeing Putin's draft are pouring into nearby countries, sending hotel rates, rents, and airfares soaring

    The sudden surge in Russians entering these countries has jacked up hotel rates and home rents, with prices doubling in some places, per Bloomberg.

  • Musk unveils Tesla robot that walks and waves. Optimus’s more complex capacities remain under wraps.

    An early prototype of Tesla Inc.’s proposed Optimus humanoid robot slowly and awkwardly walked onto a stage, turned, and waved to a cheering crowd at the company’s artificial intelligence event Friday. Musk told the crowd, many of whom might be hired by Tesla (TSLA) that the robot can do much more than the audience saw Friday. Musk suggested that the problem with flashy robot demonstrations is that the robots are “missing a brain” and don’t have the intelligence to navigate themselves, but he gave little evidence Friday that Optimus was any more intelligent than robots developed by other companies and researchers.

  • Tesla's mythical Cybertruck will also be a temporary boat because why not

    The Tesla Cybertruck is not yet in existence thanks to multiple delays. "Cybertruck will be waterproof enough to serve briefly as a boat, so it can cross rivers, lakes & even seas that aren't too choppy," the tweet reads. Musk's reasoning behind the waterproof functionality is that the Cybertruck will need to be able to travel from Starbase — a SpaceX's facility located at Boca Chica, Texas — to South Padre Island, which requires crossing the channel.

  • Biden suggests Americans aren't proud of their country at fundraiser while Hurricane Ian pummels Florida

    President Biden suggested during a divisive political fundraiser speech amid Hurricane Ian that Americans weren't proud of their country.

  • Kathryn Hahn says it took her 40 minutes to pee on 'WandaVision' set, but Elizabeth Olsen was 'very patient' with her

    Kathryn Hahn said she took 40-minute long pee breaks on "WandaVision" because of her costume, but Elizabeth Olsen was very understanding about it.