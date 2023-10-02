Musk's attempt to mock Zelenskyy outraged social media

American inventor and billionaire Elon Musk once again angered social media with his attack on Ukraine.

On his Twitter (X) social media, the creator of Tesla, who thwarted a drone attack on the Russian Navy in Crimea, posted a meme in which he depicted President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as a beggar who constantly asks for help from the United States.

The reaction to Musk's post was not long in coming. In the comments, he was not only reminded that Zelenskyy is asking for help so that his people are not raped and killed, but also that Musk himself receives huge subsidies from his country. But Musk is simply getting rich and developing his own business for this money, while Zelenskyy is fighting the aggressor country.

Коли минуло 5 хвилин, а ти ще не попросив мільярд доларів допомоги, - написав Маск у своєму мемі
 

Stand-up comedian Anton Tymoshenko was one of the first to react to Elon's tweet

Коли ти підтримуєш воєнні злочини, злочини проти людства і геноцид, - написав Сергій Стерненко
Коли вже 5 хвилин не поширював російську пропаганду.
Навіщо знущатися з відважного лідера, який веде свій народ у його героїчній боротьбі за свободу? Вам не соромно?Тому що Зеленський наважується протистояти Путіну, а Ілон ніколи не міг, - пишуть у коментарях до посту Маска
Ви тролите лідера українського народу, який бореться за свою незалежність, як робили батьки-засновники вашого народу. Чи цього варті українці в ці вирішальні дні?, - обурився Сергій Лещенко
Коли вже 5 хвилин не погрожував ядерною зброєю
Зеленський бореться з Росією. Ти навіть з Цукербергом не зміг.
Маску нагадали, що його компанії отримали майже 5 мільярдів доларів від державних фондів у 2015 році
Схоже, Ілон знову твіттить
Курво, твої власні компанії отримали більше субсидій, ніж будь-коли Україна. Ну ж бо, не патякай про те, у чому не тямиш, - пишуть Маску
Багато хто у коментарях згадав про субсидії, які отримав бізнес Маска від держави

Background: Russian President Putin openly compliments Musk, and Musk turns off Starlink to prevent the Ukrainians from going to war with the Russians.

