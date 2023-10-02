Musk's attempt to mock Zelenskyy outraged social media

American inventor and billionaire Elon Musk once again angered social media with his attack on Ukraine.

On his Twitter (X) social media, the creator of Tesla, who thwarted a drone attack on the Russian Navy in Crimea, posted a meme in which he depicted President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as a beggar who constantly asks for help from the United States.

The reaction to Musk's post was not long in coming. In the comments, he was not only reminded that Zelenskyy is asking for help so that his people are not raped and killed, but also that Musk himself receives huge subsidies from his country. But Musk is simply getting rich and developing his own business for this money, while Zelenskyy is fighting the aggressor country.

Stand-up comedian Anton Tymoshenko was one of the first to react to Elon's tweet

Background: Russian President Putin openly compliments Musk, and Musk turns off Starlink to prevent the Ukrainians from going to war with the Russians.

