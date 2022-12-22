8

Musk’s Twitter faces ‘unprecedented’ rise in competitors: MIT’s Sinan Aral

·2 min read

Elon Musk’s Twitter is facing a litany of challenges ranging from winning back advertisers who ditched the service to ensuring it can abide by a Federal Trade Commission (FTC) agreement to protect users’ privacy. And according to at least one expert, the negative attention is helping spur growth at competing platforms.

“We see an unprecedented rise in competitors to Twitter,” MIT Sloan School of Management Professor Sinan Aral told Yahoo Finance Live. “We have seen an unprecedented rise in folks using Mastodon and Post. We will see whether Twitter remains the primary source of townsquare conversation.”

Mastodon is an open-source, non-profit Twitter alternative, while Post is a news-centric social media platform that’s still in beta. You need to sign up for a waitlist to join.

Since Musk purchased Twitter for $44 billion in October more than half of the company’s workforce, around 7,500 employees, were either laid off or quit. Musk’s stance on reducing moderation on the platform, meanwhile, spooked advertisers, causing them to significantly reduce or cancel their ads on the service entirely.

ARCHIVO - El director general de Tesla y SpaceX, Elon Musk, habla en la conferencia y exposición SATELLITE en Washington, 16 de diciembre de 2022. (AP Foto/Susan Walsh, File)
Elon Musk says he'll leave his post as Twitter CEO when he finds a suitable replaement. (AP Foto/Susan Walsh, File)

“He basically abandoned content moderation, and you saw a lot of privacy, security, and safety staff flee or be fired,” Aral said. “This created an unprecedented increase in hate speech and misinformation. On the heels of that advertisers [fled] Twitter.”

Musk has also come under fire for suspending the accounts of journalists who reported on his decision to ban the @ElonJet account, which tracked the CEO’s private jet via public information.

On Sunday, Musk held a poll asking his 122 million followers if he should resign as Twitter CEO. Some 57% responded saying he should step down from the post. Musk has since said he would leave Twitter’s top spot, but only after he finds a replacement. And even then, he’d stay on to lead the software and server team.

“It’s a great thing,” Aral said. “He really had no idea what he was doing. He obviously is a great entrepreneur with a great track record at Tesla (TSLA) and SpaceX and other companies, but this one proved too hard for him.”

While Aral says that Musk’s Twitter is facing more competition, the CEO doesn’t seem all that concerned. In Nov., Musk said Twitter’s user numbers were at an all-time high and that signups hit a new record.

Now we’ll just have to see if those numbers can translate into meaningful revenue moving forward.

Sign up for Yahoo Finance's Tech newsletter

More from Dan

Got a tip? Email Daniel Howley at dhowley@yahoofinance.com. Follow him on Twitter at @DanielHowley.

Click here for the latest technology business news, reviews, and useful articles on tech and gadgets

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Recommended Stories

  • AMD, Tesla, and Meta were the worst tech performers in 2023

    Yahoo Finance’s Daniel Howley joins the Live show to discuss the worst tech stock performers of 2022.

  • Stock market valuations don’t ‘reflect the damage ahead,’ BlackRock warns

    Investors may not get much of a reprieve from the bear market in 2023, warns one top Wall Street strategist.

  • Ohio State intends to appeal to the Supreme Court to block Richard Strauss survivor lawsuits

    In a final attempt to block lawsuits from Strauss survivors, Ohio State University intends to petition the U.S. Supreme Court.

  • U.S. Senate Finance Committee asks GM, Tesla, Toyota about Chinese supply chain

    The U.S. Senate Finance Committee asked eight major automakers, including General Motors, Tesla, Ford Motor, and Honda Motor, to answer questions about their Chinese supply chains, according to letters made public on Thursday. In June, a U.S. law took effect banning the import of forced-labor goods from Xinjiang, in a pushback against Beijing's treatment of China's Uyghur Muslim minority, which Washington has labeled genocide. Senate Finance Committee Chair Ron Wyden wrote the chief executives of major automakers inquiring about Chinese supply chain issues, saying "it is vital that automakers scrutinize their relationships with all suppliers linked to Xinjiang."

  • Tesla to discount some EVs, Tyson workers plan exodus, Netflix unveils plans for New Jersey studio

    Notable business headlines include Tesla offering U.S. customers discounts in the amount of $7,500 on Model 3 and Y vehicles in an effort to boost deliveries, Tyson employees quitting as the food processing company will relocate, and Netflix planning for a new production studio in New Jersey.

  • Why Tesla Investors Have New Concerns Today

    Tesla shares haven't hit this level since late October 2020. The potential for demand destruction -- be it for EVs in general or due to mounting competition -- is a top fear for Tesla investors. The timing coincides with a recent announcement by the U.S. Treasury Department related to discounts being offered for EV purchases through the Inflation Reduction Act beginning at the start of 2023.

  • Hedge fund titan David Tepper 'leaning short' on stocks as central banks keep raising rates

    Veteran hedge funder David Tepper is betting against the stock market as global central banks press on with unprecedented monetary tightening to rein in inflation.

  • Hotshot engineer hired by Musk to fix Twitter quits after just five weeks

    A high profile hacker and software engineer hired by Elon Musk to help fix Twitter has quit after just five weeks.

  • Who were the key figures at Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX?

    FTX founder and former Chief Executive Sam Bankman-Fried, who faces U.S. fraud charges over the collapse of FTX, ran his crypto empire with a number of associates. Caroline Ellison, former CEO of Alameda Research, pleaded guilty to defrauding investors in FTX and is cooperating with investigators, according to a prosecutors' statement on Wednesday. Ellison, 28, grew up in Massachusetts, where both of her parents are economics professors at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

  • Tesla’s forward P/E multiple is now below Hershey’s multiple

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Brian Sozzi breaks down the stat of the day.

  • Super Bowl Champion, Former Denver Broncos Star Ronnie Hillman Dead At 31

    The hits keep coming for an NFL community that’s experienced tremendous loss in 2022. This time, it’s the death of former Denver Broncos star running back Ronnie Hillman, who succumbed to cancer on Wednesday at 31, an age when some other NFL stars are still on the field.

  • What the end of the stock market’s ‘FANG-era’ means for ETFs

    The S&P 500’s 'FANG-era' is ending, with the waning influence of Big Tech stocks rippling through the exchange-traded fund industry, according to Strategas.

  • Tesla offers $7,500 discount and free Supercharging in year-end push

    Tesla's discount program extends across North America, as buyers in Canada and Mexico see similar offers when shopping on the automaker's website.

  • Elon, Tesla Make a Rare Move

    The electric vehicle manufacturer seems to be trying to address a demand problem in the United States and China.

  • Tesla Stock Falls Sharply on Thursday

    Tesla shares are taking yet another dive. The stock is down 9% on Thursday after reports that the electric automaker [is offering discounts](https://www.wsj.com/articles/tesla-doubles-discounts-on-model-3-model-y-vehicles-11671715997) on its cheapest models in the United States. Thursday's decline is the latest in a year full of them. The stock is down roughly 65% so far in 2022, a stunning reversal for a former market darling. Just nine companies in the S 500 have fared worse over that same per

  • Tesla driver in multi-car crash told police self-driving software malfunctioned

    The driver of a 2021 Tesla Model S involved in an eight-vehicle crash last month on San Francisco's Bay Bridge told police he was in Full-Self Driving (FSD) mode which had malfunctioned, according to a police report made public Wednesday. Chief Executive Elon Musk has touted Tesla "Full Self-Driving" software as a potential cash cow for the world's biggest electric carmaker. Tesla sells the $15,000 FSD software as an ad-on which enables its vehicles to change lanes and park autonomously.

  • Mortgage rates fall for the sixth week in a row

    The rate for the average 30-year fixed mortgage slipped to 6.27% from 6.31% the week prior, according to Freddie Mac.

  • Why Micron Melted Down and Intel, AMD, and Nvidia Followed

    Thursday is looking like a miserable day to own semiconductor stocks. Last night, after close of trading, computer memory-maker Micron (NASDAQ: MU) reported a fiscal Q1 2023 loss four times bigger than expected, and added that it also missed on sales. Instead of Wall Street's expected $0.01-per-share loss, Micron lost $0.04 per share in the quarter.

  • Hacker Who Was in a Race Against Time to Fix Twitter Has Quit Instead

    Many in the industry were shocked to learn that the software engineer known as "Geohot" had joined Twitter -- the man who skyrocketed to fame for jailbreaking restrictions on PlayStation 3 and later getting sued by Sony once had a high-profile feud with Elon Musk when he told a Bloomberg reporter that the Tesla founder "kept changing the terms" after tapping him for a job at Tesla. Hotz went on to found a startup promising to outdo Tesla in self-driving technology but stepped down as its CEO at the end of October 2022. Two weeks after Musk took over Twitter in October, Hotz tweeted that he wanted to "put [my] money where my mouth is" and spend 12 weeks as an "intern" working to fix Twitter's search and scrolling functions.

  • Investor in Musk's Twitter buyout expects to make up to five times its money

    Aliya Capital Partners LLC, one of the biggest investors that joined Elon Musk's $44-billion acquisition of Twitter Inc, said on Tuesday it expects to make up to five times its money despite the social media company's problems. Twitter has been hemorrhaging advertisers after Musk let more than half of its 7,500 employees go and alienated some users with his fast-changing moderation policy decisions. Musk tweeted earlier this week that the social media company has been "in the fast lane to bankruptcy since May." He took over Twitter on Oct. 27 and this week said he will abide by the results of a Twitter poll in which a majority voted for him to step down as the head of Twitter.