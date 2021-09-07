Muslim Americans organize to fight bias after 9/11

Reuters Videos

At least three paramilitary soldiers were killed in a suicide attack in southwest Pakistan on Sunday (September 5), according to officials. The explosion occurred as a checkpoint security detail was being relieved, the country's interior minister told a press conference. He added that some 20 members of the Frontier Constabulary were also wounded.The attack took place in Quetta, the capital of the southwestern Pakistani province of Balochistan, around 60 miles east of Afghanistan.A senior member of the local police said a suicide bomber on a motorcycle packed with 13 lbs of explosives rammed a vehicle in an FC convoy.Islamist militant organization Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan has claimed responsibility for the attack.The TTP, though separate from the Afghan Taliban, has renewed its allegiance to that group after the fall of Kabul last month - and has recently stepped up its campaign against the Pakistani army.The South Asian nation has seen a spike in attacks on security forces in recent weeks, as neighboring Afghanistan fell to the Taliban.The Afghan Taliban have sought to reassure their neighbor that they will not allow their territory to be used by anyone planning attacks on Pakistan - or any other country.