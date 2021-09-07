Muslim Americans organize to fight bias after 9/11

In the 20 years since the 9/11 terror attacks, Muslim Americans have dealt with bias and doubts over their Americanness. Some have found ways to push back, by running for office and becoming community organizers. (Sept. 7)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Son of 9/11 victim tells Biden not to come to Ground Zero for 20-year memorial ceremonies

    The son of a victim of the Sept. 11 attacks condemned President Joe Biden as the "killer in chief" Monday and told him not to attend 20-year memorial ceremonies at Ground Zero.

  • How America Made Osama Bin Laden’s Dream Come True

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Photo GettyAfter 20 years, who won the War on Terror?In a 2004 speech sent to al-Jazeera, Osama bin Laden said that “all that we have to do is send two mujahideen to the furthest point east to raise a piece of cloth that says al-Qaeda, in order to make generals race there to cause America to suffer human, economic and political losses without their achieving anything of note.”If bin Laden were alive today—and not a decaying, bullet-riddled corpse somewhere

  • Suicide attack by Pakistan's Taliban kills at least 4, injures 20

    "My condolences go to the families of the martyrs & prayers for the recovery of the injured," Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said.

  • Former UK PM Blair warns West should prepare for bio-terrorism threat

    Islamism remains a "first order" security threat and the West should prepare for potential use of biological weapons by extremist groups, former British prime minister Tony Blair said on Monday. The Taliban swept to power in Afghanistan last month as the United States withdrew its troops after a 20-year war, and Britain fears the group's return and the vacuum left by the West's chaotic withdrawal will allow militants from al Qaeda and Islamic State to gain a foothold there.

  • 'The Longest Shadow': 20 years later, 9/11 families seek justice -- and peace

    Families of both victims and heroes are tortured by the unanswered, fundamental questions of how this could happen -- and who was responsible? "How is it that 19 individuals ... how was it that they were able to pull off the greatest attack in human history?" asks Brett Eagleson, whose father, Bruce, was killed in the attack while on assignment in New York overseeing the development of a retail corridor beneath the World Trade Center. For hundreds of families, including Eagleson's, the remains of their loved ones were never recovered -- adding an additional layer of trauma to the already enormous loss.

  • Soldiers killed in suicide attack in Pakistan

    At least three paramilitary soldiers were killed in a suicide attack in southwest Pakistan on Sunday (September 5), according to officials. The explosion occurred as a checkpoint security detail was being relieved, the country's interior minister told a press conference. He added that some 20 members of the Frontier Constabulary were also wounded.The attack took place in Quetta, the capital of the southwestern Pakistani province of Balochistan, around 60 miles east of Afghanistan.A senior member of the local police said a suicide bomber on a motorcycle packed with 13 lbs of explosives rammed a vehicle in an FC convoy.Islamist militant organization Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan has claimed responsibility for the attack.The TTP, though separate from the Afghan Taliban, has renewed its allegiance to that group after the fall of Kabul last month - and has recently stepped up its campaign against the Pakistani army.The South Asian nation has seen a spike in attacks on security forces in recent weeks, as neighboring Afghanistan fell to the Taliban.The Afghan Taliban have sought to reassure their neighbor that they will not allow their territory to be used by anyone planning attacks on Pakistan - or any other country.

  • Biden will travel to all three Sept. 11 sites in New York City, Pennsylvania, and Virginia, to mark 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks

    Vice President Harris and second gentleman Emhoff will travel to Shanksville, Pa., for a separate event and later meet the Bidens at the Pentagon.

  • 9/11 20 years later: Victims' families still struggle with anger

    The terror attacks of 9/11 changed our lives forever, and even 20 years later, for those who lost loved ones, there remain questions and anger.

  • 'True turning point': Biden directs US agencies to declassify some documents from 9/11 probe

    Relatives of Americans killed on 9/11 have spent years pushing successive administrations to release the classified information.

  • "Biggest story of our lives”: How 9/11 turned a reporter into a Pulitzer-winning correspondent

    The Sept. 11 terrorist attacks changed the trajectory of many lives, from the people who died to the heroes who responded, to everyone who watched — including one journalist for whom it marked a career-defining moment.Why it matters: As the 20th anniversary of 9/11 approaches this Saturday, Axios politics editor Glen Johnson recalls the conversation he had that crisp Tuesday morning with his then-colleague, reporter Anthony Shadid.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights wit

  • What happened on 9/11 and how many people were caught up in the attacks?

    A detailed look at what happened on one of the most traumatic days in history

  • Tony Blair suggests western leaders were ‘maybe naive’ in original Afghanistan intervention

    Ex-PM defends liberal values in speech addressing Islamism

  • Trial set to resume for men accused of plotting 9/11 terror attacks

    Nearly 20 years after the 9/11 terror attacks, the trial for the men accused of plotting the attacks is set to resume after a 19-month pause due to COVID-19. The defendants, including Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, the self-described architect of the attacks, arrived at the U.S. prison in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, over a decade ago. CBS News senior investigative correspondent Catherine Herridge joins CBSN's Debra Alfarone from Guantanamo Bay with the latest.