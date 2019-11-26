The Muslim Council of Britain accuses Conservative party of “approaching Islamophobia with denial, dismissal and deceit”

The MCB published a statement today accusing Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s party of having “a blind spot for this type of racism”. - Bloomberg

The Muslim Council of Britain has accused the Conservative party of “approaching Islamophobia with denial, dismissal and deceit”.

The organisation published a statement today accusing Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s party of having “a blind spot for this type of racism”.

The comments come following Chief Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis’s accusations that the Labour party under Jeremy Corbyn has allowed the “poison [of anti-Semitism] sanctioned from the top” to take root in the party.

An MCB spokeswoman said in a statement that the Chief Rabbi’s comments highlight “the real fear many British Jews have, regarding the unacceptable presence of anti-semitism in Britain and in politics today”.

In response, the MCB said British Muslims would "listen to the chief rabbi and agree on the importance of voting with their conscience".

However the spokesman also referenced the broader question of allegations of Islamophobia levelled at the Conservative party, adding: "As a faith community, we commonly are threatened by Islamophobia.

“This an issue that is particularly acute in the Conservative Party who have approached Islamophobia with denial, dismissal and deceit.

“It is abundantly clear to many Muslims that the Conservative Party tolerate Islamophobia, allow it to fester in society, and fail to put in place the measures necessary to root out this type of racism. It is as if the Conservative Party has a blind spot for this type of racism.

"British Muslims - whilst from the most disadvantaged communities and rarely allowed a voice in the public space - will listen to the Chief Rabbi and agree on the importance of voting with their conscience."

The MCB is the UK's largest Muslim umbrella body with over 500 affiliated national, regional and local organisations, including mosques, charities and schools.

It has previously called for allegations of Islamophobia in the Conservative Party to be investigated by the Equalities and Human Rights Commission.

The UK's human rights watchdog is currently investigating allegations of anti-Semitism in the Labour Party.

The Conservative party has pledged to start an investigation into Islamophobia and other forms of prejudice within the party before the end of the year.

The organisation claims that despite allegations surrounding the “scourge” of Islamophobia in the Conservative Party, the Prime Minister has “refused to take any substantive action” against current or past cases, and has instead claimed the Party has "zero tolerance" of it.

A Conservative Party spokesperson said: “We celebrate and value the contribution Muslims have made and continue to make to our great country. We actively support freedom of worship and the role of faith in public life.

“Our manifesto has committed to ensuring everyone’s rights are respected and everyone is treated with fairness and dignity.

“The Conservative Party will never stand by when it comes to prejudice and discrimination of any kind. That’s why we are already establishing the terms of an investigation to make sure that such instances are isolated and robust processes are in place to stamp them out as and when they occur.”