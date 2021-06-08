Muslim family in Canada killed in ‘premeditated’ truck attack

Four members of a Muslim family were killed in a ‘premeditated’ truck attack in Canada, police say (Brett Gundlock/The Canadian Press via AP)

Four members of a Muslim family died after being run over by a truck in a premeditated attack motivated by hate, Canadian police have said.

Police said a black truck mounted a kerb and struck five members of the family in the city of London, in Ontario, on Sunday before speeding away from the scene.

A nine-year-old boy, the sole survivor, is in hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Two women, aged 44 and 74, a 46-year-old man and a 15-year-old girl were all killed.

Detective Superintendent Paul Waight, of the London police department, told reporters: “There is evidence that this was a planned, premeditated act motivated by hate.

“We believe the victims were targeted because of their Islamic faith.”

Nathaniel Veltman, 20, of London, Ontario, has been charged with four counts of murder and one count of attempted murder.

The suspect was wearing “body armour-type vest” when he was arrested “without incident” in the car park of a shopping centre, police said.

Police officers look for evidence in London, Ontario, after four family members were killed by a truck (Geoff Robins/The Canadian Press via AP)

It is not known whether the alleged attacker, who has no previous convictions, is a member of a hate group, they added.

Police are said to be consulting the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and prosecutors about potentially filing terrorism charges.

Describing the scene as “chaos”, witness Paige Martin told reporters: “It was just absolutely like something that you never want to see.”

The attack was the worst against Canadian Muslims since a man gunned down six members of a Quebec City mosque in 2017.

London mayor Ed Holder said it was the worst mass murder his city had ever seen.

He told reporters: “We grieve for the family, three generations of whom are now deceased.

People gather at a makeshift memorial after four members of a family were struck by a truck and killed in London, Ontario (Carlos Osorio/Reuters)

“This was an act of mass murder, perpetrated against Muslims, against Londoners, and rooted in unspeakable hatred.”

Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau said he was “horrified” by the news, writing on Twitter: “Islamophobia has no place in any of our communities. This hate is insidious and despicable – and it must stop.”

Ontario premier Doug Ford added that “justice must be served for the horrific act of hatred that took place.”

Mr Veltman is due back in court on Thursday after being remanded into custody on Monday.

Additional reporting by Reuters