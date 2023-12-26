Muslim and Jewish communities come together to prepare a Christmas meal at the Dorothy Day Hospitality House

Dec. 25—ROCHESTER — On Christmas morning just before noon, a handful of volunteers trickled into a small kitchen to prepare a meal. Dancing around each other to avoid collisions in the limited space, they maneuvered from the stove to the counter to the dining room tables, exchanging conversation as they stirred bowls and filled glasses.

On a day most people set aside to be with family, members of B'nai Israel Synagogue and the Rochester Muslim Community Circle came together on Christmas to prepare a meal at the Dorothy Day Hospitality Center, a homeless shelter located near Mayo Clinic's Saint Marys campus. But, it certainly wasn't the first time they did so.

"This annual tradition, which started over a decade ago, transcends religious differences and focuses on the shared values of compassion and service," the RMCC said in a statement. "The shared meal becomes a platform for connection, fostering understanding and appreciation for each other's traditions and customs."

The tradition dates back to 2010, according to Bea Hoffmann of B'nai Israel Synagogue, who helped coordinate the effort. The two groups started partnering with each other as a result of Rabbi Michelle Werner organizing the first Muslim/Jewish Women's Dialogue Group.

Loretta Mogan from B'nai Israel Synagogue has been helping with the Christmas meal on and off for years, describing it as the right thing to do to help others in need.

Hoffmann spoke to that as well.

"In Jewish practice, there is a responsibility of 'Tikun Olam,' Hebrew for 'repair the world,'" Hoffmann said via email. "We hope this work makes as least a small contribution toward that mending."

Even though there was a limited number of volunteers actually preparing the Christmas meal, there were more people contributing to it by dropping off food for the gathering.

Islam, Judaism and Christianity all trace their origins back to the ancient patriarch Abraham. And yet, they all developed their own holidays, traditions and beliefs, resulting in Christmas being a day celebrated by just one of the three religions.

But this year, Jewish and Muslim communities in Rochester are also commemorating Christmas, in a sense, taking it as an opportunity to come together and serve their neighbors.

One of the volunteers from the Rochester Muslim Community Circle, Jessica Al-Kali, said the day is an opportunity to show kindness to others.

"We know it's not a day that's important to us, but it's important to other people," Al-Kali said. "Since we don't celebrate Christmas but it means so much to our community, that's why we reach out to do something for others."