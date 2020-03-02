Muslim Voters Are Ready to Flex Their Muscle in Virginia Primary—and Mike Bloomberg Will Be Sorry

No one has ever seen this level of involvement by the Muslim community in a presidential election before. And not just in Michigan, which has long been known for having a large Muslim population active in politics. But even places like Iowa, where Muslim Americans were very active in this year’s Democratic caucus.

And come Tuesday, we may see Muslims tip the balance in Virginia’s tight Democratic primary given the tremendous spike in Muslim Americans becoming active in politics there since 2016. What caused that surge in Muslim activism? Simple. Donald J. Trump. His open demonization of Muslims during the 2016 election didn’t drive Muslims to the shadows. Instead, it drove them to the ballot box—and even on to the ballot.

Upshot of Trump’s Bigotry: More Muslims Are Getting Elected!

That’s especially true in Virginia. For example, this past November, Ghazala Hashmi became the first Muslim woman ever elected to the Virginia state Senate, and Abrar Omeish, 24, made history as the first Muslim elected to the Fairfax County School Board. And earlier in 2019 in a special election, 27-year-old Ibraheem Samirah, a dentist of Palestinian heritage, was elected to the Virginia House of Delegates, making him the second Muslim to serve in that chamber along with Delegate Sam Rasoul.

As Senator Hashmi remarked, Trump’s anti-Muslim rhetoric “made it abundantly clear to many of us that we need a high level of engagement, whether we are running for office ourselves or helping others to run.” Hebah Kassem, a millennial who is an organizing associate at the Progressive Caucus Action Fund, noted that the increased activism by Muslims has made the community keenly aware that collectively they “have the potential to make a real difference in this election.” That realization has fueled even more Muslim political activism.

The numbers back that up. Wa'el Alzayat, the chief executive officer at Emgage, an organization focused on increasing Muslim political engagement, explained in Virginia there are now a record 214,000-plus Muslims registered to vote, with approximately 80 percent living in the densely populated Northern Virginia area near Washington, D.C. Estimates are that Muslims, who have in recent years voted overwhelmingly for Democrats, constitute 11 percent of the total voters in that area.

Alzayat noted that in the 2018 midterm, nearly 70 percent of Muslim voters cast a ballot—higher than the state average of 60 percent. He’s confident that this year will also be marked by a high level of engagement by Muslims, especially among younger Muslim voters (18-34) who now represent 30 percent of Virginia’s Muslim community.

So who are the Muslims in Virginia supporting in this Tuesday’s primary, a state with the third most delegates in play on Super Tuesday with 99 pledged delegates at stake? The Muslim community may be monotheistic, but we are certainly not monolithic—and that’s true for politics as well. But clear favorites in Virginia are becoming apparent, with Bernie Sanders leading the way, followed by Liz Warren.

While there has been no formal polling of Virginia’s Muslims, Alzayat shared that his organization’s surveys found Sanders to be the favorite. Virginia state legislator Ibraheem Samirah, who endorsed Sanders earlier this week, explained that the Sanders campaign has been canvassing in the Muslim community and at mosques for many months.

And Sanders has a connection to the Muslim community dating back to 2016. He’s even affectionately referred to as “Amo Bernie” (“Amo” is Arabic for Uncle) as I saw first-hand when he spoke at last summer’s large Muslim Convention (ISNA) in Houston.

Hashmi has endorsed Senator Warren and introduced the Massachusetts senator at a large rally recently held in Arlington, Virginia. She says she has witnessed a great deal of Muslim support on behalf of Warren, both online and at events.

While Sanders and Warren appear to be the favorites and have Muslims on their campaign staffs, Mohamed Gula, Emgage's executive director, explained that there are Muslims working on the campaigns of just about every Democratic presidential candidate, including Mike Bloomberg, Pete Buttigieg—before he withdrew from the contest on Sunday night—and Joe Biden. Never before have we seen this level of activism. Nor have we seen Muslim Americans being so fully embraced by presidential campaigns.