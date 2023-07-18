Muslim woman who started drunken brawl at bowling alley let off wearing electronic tag

Husina Hussain outside Tameside magistrates court - Marios Forshow

A Muslim woman who started a drunken brawl at a bowling alley has been let off wearing an electronic ‘‘sobriety’’ tag after she argued it would hinder her preparation for Friday prayers.

Husina Hussain, 20, faced having to wear the device on her ankle under a court order after she hit a manager at the venue and hurled racial abuse.

However, her lawyer argued magistrates should not impose an alcohol abstinence order because a tag would stop her from successfully completing Wudu, the ritual washing performed by Muslims before prayer.

According to Islamic faith, Muslims must be clean and wear good clothes before they present themselves before God.

Mr Seraj Khan, defending, told Tameside magistrate’s court: “Her faith had got stronger since the incident.

“In fact, the prospect of wearing an alcohol monitoring tag is causing some concern to her as she now prays regularly and must wash herself fully as part of this.

“She feels she wouldn’t be able to fully clean unless she was able to remove this tag.”

The court heard how an intoxicated Hussain began shouting inside the Hollywood Bowl in Ashton-Under-Lyn before hitting Ami Singleton, an assistant manager, when she tried to intervene.

Ami Singleton who was attacked during the incident - Cavendish Press (Manchester) Ltd

A scuffle broke out with Hussain dragging Miss Singleton to the floor and nearby bowlers eventually broke up the fight.

Hussain, from Oldham, Greater Manchester admitted assault by beating, assault by beating of an emergency worker and racially aggravated harassment.

She was handed a nine-month community order and had to complete a 15-day rehabilitation course.

No alcohol monitoring programme was imposed.

In sentencing, JP Ronald Marshall told Hussain: “Rehabilitation days will address the root cause of the main issue, alcohol. This was an isolated incident and you are of good character. This matter has been going on for some time now - put it behind you and move on.”

