Muslims in China's most oppressed, closed-off region are turning to China's version of Gen Z favorite TikTok to communicate with the world

Uighurs in Xinjiang, the most oppressed and closed-off region in China, are using popular video-sharing app Douyin to tell the outside world about their plight.

Douyin is the Chinese version of TikTok, the video-sharing app popular among Generation Z. They're both owned by Bytedance, a Chinese company.

Dozens of videos appear to show Uighurs in front of old photos of their family members with footage edited to show themselves crying or gesturing.

It appears that this is the first time Uighurs physically in Xinjiang have been able to communicate with the outside world.

They're doing so at great risk, as China forbids them from making any contact with anyone outside the region.

Dozens of people from the Uighur ethnic minority have in recent weeks posted edited videos of themselves on Douyin, the video platform, appearing to memorialize their missing family and friends.

The videos, which between 10 and 20 seconds long, follow the same formula: An old photo placed as the backdrop, and the person making the video editing themselves into it. Many of the posts are geotagged with locations in Xinjiang.

None of them are saying anything — they're crying or making other silent gestures instead.

One woman, shown in front of an old photo of four men, is holding up four fingers — a gesture that could refer to the four people in the photo, four family members who might be missing, or simply to death. The Mandarin Chinese pronunciation of "four" (sì) is similar to that of "death" (sǐ).

Though the people in the videos don't say anything, "the message is very clear," Uighur-American activist Bahram Sintash told Business Insider. "They miss their family members."

Sintash's father, a prominent Uighur scholar, has been missing for at least a year.

This brave #Uyghur#Muslim girl, still resides in #Xinjiang aka #EastTurkestan is indicating that four of her relatives are in #China's #ConcentrationCamps.

This appears to be the first time Uighurs physically in Xinjiang have been able to communicate with the outside world, and they are doing so at great risk.

People in the region are effectively banned from making any contact with the outside world, and multiple Uighurs have been arrested or detained for texting their relatives outside the region in the past. They are also forbidden from talking to journalists, according to foreign reporters who have been to the region.

"Before, Uighurs overseas spread messages about Xinjiang on social media, but no one realized Uighurs in the region could do it too," Sintash told Business Insider.

Many of these videos have since been deleted by Chinese censors, The Wall Street Journal reported, but many people have already downloaded the clips and shared them on other social media platforms. It's not clear where the people in the videos are now.

Sintash, for instance, has been collecting the Douyin videos and posting them on his Instagram page, @SadUyghurs. Arslan Hidayat, another Australian-Uighur activist based in Turkey, has published 29 videos in a Twitter thread.

Read more: Chilling undercover footage taken inside China's most oppressive region shows it's virtually impossible to escape the paranoid police state

It may seem bizarre that the Uighurs are using Douyin, an app often equated with memes and rehearsed dance routines, to raise awareness of their plight.

Their reasons for using Douyin to communicate with the outside world are not clear. It could be that Douyin is their only portal to the outside world.

Facebook, Twitter, and Google's services are banned in China, and authorities are known to closely monitor the popular WeChat messaging app.

"This is the most massive information coming out of our homeland these days, because China's government has blocked [everything else]," Uighur-American activist Rushan Abbas told Business Insider, referring to Xinjiang. "We have never got information like this before. They [the Uighurs in Xinjiang] are trying everything they can."

Many social media platforms in China — including Douyin — are required by law to delete any content unsavory to Chinese authorities, the Journal reported. Chinese authorities have also punished social media companies for failing to censor enough content in the past.