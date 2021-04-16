Muslims mark 1st Ramadan Friday prayers in Jerusalem

  • Palestinian worshipers pray during the first Friday of the holy month of Ramadan at the Al Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem's old city, Friday, April. 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Mahmoud Illean)
  • Palestinian worshipers pray during the first Friday of the holy month of Ramadan at the Al Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem's old city, Friday, April. 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Mahmoud Illean)
  • Palestinian women prepare to pray at the Qalandia checkpoint, to protest not allowing them to cross from the West Bank city of Ramallah toward Jerusalem, to attend the first Friday prayers in al-Aqsa mosque, during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, Friday, April 16, 2021. A limited number of Palestinian residents who carry both a travel permit and a vaccination document, are allowed to cross into Israel to attend the prayers at al-Aqsa mosque, due to the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Nasser Nasser)
  • Palestinian women wait to cross the Qalandia checkpoint between the West Bank city of Ramallah and Jerusalem, to attend the first Friday prayers in al-Aqsa mosque, during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, Friday, April 16, 2021. A limited number of Palestinian residents who carry both a travel permit and a vaccination document, are allowed to cross into Israel to attend the prayers at al-Aqsa mosque, due to the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Nasser Nasser)
  • Palestinian worshipers pray during the first Friday of the holy month of Ramadan at the Al Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem's old city, Friday, April. 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Mahmoud Illean)
  • Palestinian worshipers pray during the first Friday of the holy month of Ramadan at the Al Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem's old city, Friday, April. 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Mahmoud Illean)
  • Palestinian women pray during the first Friday of the holy month of Ramadan at the Al Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem's old city, Friday, April. 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Mahmoud Illean)
  • Palestinian women wait to cross the Qalandia checkpoint between the West Bank city of Ramallah and Jerusalem, to attend the first Friday prayers in al-Aqsa mosque, during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, Friday, April 16, 2021. A limited number of Palestinian residents who carry both a travel permit and a vaccination document, are allowed to cross into Israel to attend the prayers at al-Aqsa mosque, due to the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Nasser Nasser)
  • Palestinians wait to cross the Qalandia checkpoint between the West Bank city of Ramallah and Jerusalem, to attend the first Friday prayers in al-Aqsa mosque, during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, Friday, April 16, 2021. A limited number of Palestinian residents who carry both a travel permit and a vaccination document, are allowed to cross into Israel to attend the prayers at al-Aqsa mosque, due to the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Nasser Nasser)
1 / 9

Israel Palestinians Ramadan

Palestinian worshipers pray during the first Friday of the holy month of Ramadan at the Al Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem's old city, Friday, April. 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Mahmoud Illean)
·1 min read

JERUSALEM (AP) — Tens of thousands of Muslim worshippers gathered at a sacred Jerusalem plaza for the first Friday prayers of Ramadan after coronavirus lockdowns kept the site off-limits last year.

About 70,000 faithful, most of them Arab citizens of Israel, prayed at al-Aqsa mosque, the third holiest site in Islam, said an official from the Islamic Waqf authority overseeing the Islamic section of the compound. Muslims know the area as the Noble Sanctuary, while Jews call it the Temple Mount.

In normal times, Ramadan Friday prayers usually draw larger crowds that can reach up to 200,000 at al-Aqsa.

Israeli police tightened security at the flashpoint site, but prayers passed peacefully.

This year, Israel also restricted entry of Palestinians from the West Bank, allowing only 10,000 of those holding permits into Jerusalem, and only if they were fully vaccinated.

Mohammed Barghouti, 65, said he was “very happy despite hot weather” to reach the al-Aqsa mosque for the first time in over a year. The retired resident of Ramallah noted he received the two vaccine doses.

Other Palestinians prayed at Israeli checkpoints in the West Bank in protest after they were blocked from entering.

Israel is largely easing restrictions after a rapid vaccination drive. In contrast, Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza Strip are scrambling with slow vaccine rollout amid limited supplies and raging infection rates that triggered tougher lockdowns.

Recommended Stories

  • Head of world's largest vaccine maker urges Biden to lift export ban on raw materials

    The CEO of the Serum Institute of India, the world’s largest maker of vaccines, asked President Biden on Friday to lift a U.S. export embargo on raw materials for vaccines, saying it is hampering vaccine production in other parts of the world. Why it matters: Equitably producing and distributing coronavirus vaccines may be the defining global challenge of 2021 and a crucial step to controlling the pandemic, as prolonged unequal access to vaccines may allow the virus to spread and dangerously mutate in unvaccinated parts of the world.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Context: The Serum Institute of India is also a key supplier of the United Nations-back COVAX facility, which was created to help pool global resources to produce and offer vaccines to all countries regardless of their wealth.What they're saying: "If we are to truly unite in beating this virus, on behalf of the vaccine industry outside the U.S., I humbly request you to lift the embargo of raw material exports out of the U.S. so that vaccine production can ramp up," Adar Poonawalla, CEO of the Serum Institute of India, said.Poonawalla previously told AP that the unavailability of these raw materials could delay the production of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Novavax by five to six months. Serum Institute and Novavax agreed to supply 1.1 billion doses of the vaccine to COVAX, though the company announced in March that it was forced to pause exports to COVAX because of a massive surge in cases in India.\The big picture: 10 U.S. senators sent a letter to the White House on Thursday night urging Biden to back India and South Africa's appeal to the World Trade Organization to lift intellectual property rules for vaccines, AP reports.The temporary waiver, supported by more than 100 countries, may allow nations that are struggling to inoculate their populations to manufacture vaccines faster.Go deeper: India's second wave hits the whole world through vaccine export curbsLike this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • France asks citizens to leave Pakistan amid violent protests

    The French embassy in Pakistan on Thursday advised all of its nationals and companies to temporarily leave the country after anti-France violence erupted in the Islamic nation over the arrest of a radical leader. Saad Rizvi was arrested Monday for threatening the government with mass protests if it did not expel French envoy Marc Baréty over the publication depictions of Islam’s Prophet Muhammad. French Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Agnes Von Der Muhll said about 400 to 500 French nationals live in Pakistan and they will be able to leave via commercial flights.

  • JPMorgan's Zhu on China's Economic Growth

    Apr.16 -- JPMorgan Chief China Economist Haibin Zhu discusses China's economic growth and Huarong. He speaks with Haslinda Amin and Rishaad Salamat on "Bloomberg Markets: Asia."

  • China's GDP hits record growth but post-COVID recovery seen losing steam

    China's economic recovery quickened sharply in the first quarter to record growth of 18.3% from last year's deep coronavirus slump, propelled by stronger demand at home and abroad and continued government support for smaller firms. But the brisk expansion, heavily skewed by the plunge in activity a year earlier, is expected to moderate later this year as the government turns its attention to reining in financial risks in overheating parts of the economy. "The upshot is that with the economy already above its pre-virus trend and policy support being withdrawn, China's post-COVID rebound is levelling off," said Julian Evans-Pritchard, senior china economist at Capital Economics.

  • Photos show Ramadan festivities around the world as Muslims mark second pandemic-struck holiday

    COVID-19 restrictions and the ongoing pandemic have once again tempered many of the usual customs and traditions.

  • Mysterious goat appears in Death Valley National Park. That’s bad news, rangers say

    You shouldn’t see a goat during your visit to the park, rangers said.

  • Maxine Waters tells Jim Jordan 'shut your mouth' during congressional hearing with Fauci

    Rep. Maxine Waters ended a tense exchange between Rep. Jim Jordan and infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci during a congressional hearing .

  • Adam Toledo shooting – latest: Eric Stillman named as officer as AOC blasts lies over 13-year-old’s killing

    Follow the latest updates

  • 1979 Ford Bronco Ranger XLT: A Generation That Almost Didn’t Happen

    Ford’s 1974 plans to put the then compact Bronco on a chassis developed directly from its F-Series trucks almost didn’t make it to production out of concerns over the 1973 oil crisis.

  • US warns of punitive actions for Lebanese blocking reforms

    A senior U.S. official warned Thursday that Lebanese politicians who continue to block reforms in the crisis-hit country could face punitive actions by Washington and its allies. U.S. undersecretary of state for political affairs David Hale did not provide details on the nature of the potential actions. The economic crisis is the gravest threat to Lebanon’s stability since the 15-year civil war ended in 1990.

  • French row over mosque isn't simply about state financing – it runs deep into Islamophobia and French secularism

    The storm over the construction of the grand mosque in Strasbourg has been long brewing. Frederick Florin/AFP via Getty ImagesAmong the anti-Muslim slogans discovered sprayed across an Islamic community center in western France on the morning of April 11, 2021, was a reference to a mosque that hasn’t even finished being built yet. “EELV = Traitors” read the graffitied message, alongside others including “No to Islamization” and references to the Crusades. It was spray painted on an Islamic center in Rennes, but its target was Strasbourg’s leading Green (EELV) party, members of whom voted on March 22 to subsidize the construction of the Eyyub Sultan mosque – also known as the Grand Mosque of Strasbourg – with a grant of 2.5 million euros (US$3 million), or 10% of the total costs. Construction of what is slated to be the largest mosque in Europe – and especially the state’s role in its financing – has sparked controversy for many reasons. French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin has condemned Strasbourg’s decision, citing the potential of “foreign meddling.” His concerns relate to the future mosque’s leadership – the French branch of the Turkish-based Milli Görüs Islamic Confederation, an Islamic political organization for the Turkish diaspora across Europe. A man prays inside the Rennes Islamic center, which was subjected to racist graffiti two days ahead of the holy month of Ramadan. Jean-Francois Monier/AFP via Getty Images The vote and its backlash also come on the heels of a series of measures imposed in France under the guise of reinforcing secularism and stamping out radicalization – ones that critics say unfairly target the country’s Muslim population and contribute to a climate of Islamophobia. This includes the French Republican principles bill that was passed by the French Senate on April 12, 2021, with stricter regulations on Muslim dress and prayer locations added to the text. So where does the Strasbourg mosque controversy fit into all this? Is it motivated by geopolitical concerns and fears of an Islamist threat? Does it merely reflect confusion over state funding for religion in France? Or is it simply an extension of broader debates over how Islam fits into French secularism? My research surrounding the politics of religion, secularism, Islam and pluralism in France over the past 10 years suggests that it is most likely a mix of all of these factors. Funding religious buildings One contributing factor to the controversy over the Strasbourg mosque is the confusion over French laws restricting the funding of places of worship. Notably, laws about the separation of church and state, or “laïcité laws,” do not apply equally to all French territories. In 1905, when church and state were officially separated, certain territories were exempted, such as Guyane, where the Catholic Church remains the only recognized religion. At that time, the now-French region of Alsace-Moselle – in which Strasbourg is situated – was part of Germany. When France recovered the territory in 1918, the region negotiated an exception to the 1905 law, instead choosing to remain under the Concordat of 1802, which officially recognizes certain religions – though not Islam – and allows for direct state subsidizing of places of worship. As such, officials in Strasbourg are well within their rights to finance the mosque or any other house of worship, so long as they adhere to local laws that limit funding to 10% of construction costs. But just because it’s legal doesn’t mean the move is popular. In a 2021 poll by the French Institute of Opinion and Marketing Studies (IFOP), more than two-thirds of respondents said they opposed all public funding of religious buildings or ministries. That number rises to nearly 79% when it comes to Islamic centers. Specifically, 85% of the overall French population said they oppose state funding for the Strasbourg mosque, with 79% of Alsace-Moselle residents against the move. Geopolitical fears Such opposition hasn’t been formed in a vacuum – the mosque’s controversy comes amid broader political debates over foreign intervention and fostering an “Islam of France” that conforms with what is perceived as the national identity. One of the main arguments against the mosque stems from its leaders’ affiliation with the Turkish-based Milli Görüs. The French branch of Milli Görüs is one of the few Muslim organizations in France that refused to sign the recent state-imposed charter of principles of Islam in France. The authors of the charter, the French Council of the Muslim Religion (CFCM), along with the French government that initiated its formulation, say that it serves as a reminder that Republican principles must come before religious convictions. The charter strictly condemns political Islam and any foreign interference in mosque management. But French Milli Görüs leaders have accused the state of “interference with Muslim worship” and political manipulation of Islam. They complain that they were not consulted at all in the charter’s drafting and that Milli Görüs is being unfairly accused of being “less Republican” than other Muslim organizations for their abstention from signing. Those wary of Milli Görüs’ leadership of the mosque also cite ties between the group and Turkish President Tayyip Erdoğan’s ruling AKP. It has prompted concerns over the possibilities of Turkish government meddling in French sociopolitical affairs. These fears of foreign intervention reflect a major policy shift in France over the past few decades over how it perceives foreign ties to French Muslim organizations. Before the 1990s, the French state encouraged such relationships in a bid, some have argued, to keep Islam “foreign.” But this changed as the public presence of Islam in France grew and amid post-9/11 suspicions of foreign manipulation. By 2016, then-Prime Minister Manuel Valls was calling for a ban on foreign funding for mosques. This ethos has continued with provisions in the recent French Republican principles bill that require strict declarations of any foreign funding for religious organizations and give authorities the ability to ban any donations if there is sufficient evidence of a “serious threat affecting a fundamental interest of society.” From this standpoint, allocating state funds to subsidize a mosque with foreign ties seems to run counter to efforts to foster an “Islam of France” that’s more integrated into secular French Republican values. Mosques, moderation and Islamophobia Of course there are those who just don’t want more mosques in France no matter how they are funded, spurred by erroneous conflations between radicalization, Islamist separatism, and places of worship. But research in the U.S. has shown that mosque attendance is often an indicator of greater “social and political integration” and civic engagement. Mosques are not just places of worship. They are gathering places, cultural centers, educational centers, community outreach hubs, interfaith facilitators, social resource centers and even sometimes places for non-Muslims to learn about Islam. This is especially true for “grand mosques” such as the Grand Mosque of Paris or the Grand Mosque of Lyon, where space is deliberately allocated for public visits, educational programs and community events. Having visited Milli Görüs centers in France and spoken with some of their members, directors and school officials, I believe these mosques seem to fit this same community and civic engagement profile. Regardless, many French politicians and ordinary citizens believe that the secular principles that undergird French society need to be protected from a growing “Islamist threat.” Sentiment is riding particularly high in the long lead-up to the 2022 elections, in which President Macron may attempt to appeal to anti-immigrant voters to curb the power of the far right. In such an environment, those looking for Islamist threats seem to find them everywhere. Such fearmongering has seen scholars studying Islam and Islamophobia accused of advancing an Islamo-leftist agenda, the dissolution of the nation’s largest anti-Islamophobia organization, and home-schooling parents blamed for radicalizing Muslim youth. The controversy surrounding the Strasbourg mosque has obvious geopolitical groundings and clearly fits into dominant political narratives of protecting France’s secular principles. But it also fits into popular Islamophobic rhetoric of an omnipresent Islamist threat – rhetoric that hinders French Muslim citizens from finding community and belonging in France, whether in mosques or elsewhere. [3 media outlets, 1 religion newsletter. Get stories from The Conversation, AP and RNS.]\This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Carol Ferrara, Emerson College. Read more:Beheading in France could bolster president’s claim that Islam is in ‘crisis’ – but so is French secularismMuslim schools are allies in France’s fight against radicalization – not the cause Carol Ferrara does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

  • Israel to Welcome Vaccinated Travelers Starting May 23

    The country will initially allow group tours in before eventually welcoming all individual tourists.

  • Prince Philip apologised to Richard Nixon for faux pas with 'lame' toast during White House visit

    Throughout his decades in public life, Prince Philip was known for putting his royal foot in his mouth with occasional off-the-cuff remarks that could be embarrassing. But his faux pas at a White House dinner with President Richard Nixon in 1969 was enough for Philip to actually lose sleep. In a handwritten note to the president uncovered by archivists at the Richard Nixon Presidential Library and Museum in Yorba Linda, California, the Duke of Edinburgh wrote to "humbly apologise" for failing to toast the president's health as dictated by protocol during a "stag" dinner in his honor. "After the brilliance of the other speakers and yourself, I am afraid my contribution was very lame," Philip wrote to Nixon from Greenland on Nov 7 after his solo US trip had concluded. He added: "That night I woke up in a cold sweat when I realised I had forgotten to propose your health!" Philip died last week at age 99, and his funeral is Saturday. He was married to Queen Elizabeth for 73 years. "I think the letter itself shows the character of Prince Philip that so much of the public in the U.K. and across the Commonwealth, and really across the world, have come to admire," said Jim Byron, executive vice president of the Nixon Foundation. He said the letter was discovered before the coronavirus pandemic but made public this week, as a way of marking Philip's death. "It expresses some private feelings of a moment in time that the public really doesn't always get a chance to see," Mr Byron added.

  • Tearful mother of trans son pleads with Texas lawmakers as they introduce bill criminalising parents who support transition

    The four bills have been deemed anti-trans and opposed by doctors

  • UAE official says U.S. in driver's seat for stronger Iran deal

    President Joe Biden's negotiators should use leverage gained against Iran by the previous U.S. administration to reach a better nuclear deal with Tehran in talks in Vienna, the United Arab Emirates' ambassador to Washington said. The UAE and Saudi Arabia had supported former President Donald Trump's decision in 2018 to quit the 2015 accord between Iran and world powers and reimpose harsh sanctions on their foe. "You (U.S.) are essentially in the driver's seat to get to a point to where we can address what I believe were shortcomings in JCPOA," envoy Yousef Al Otaiba said in a virtual discussion with Stanford University's Hoover Institution on Wednesday, using an acronym for the deal.

  • New York Is about to Pay $2.1 Billion to Illegal Aliens

    The New York state legislature has recently made two fiscal decisions of note. The first — raising taxes on millionaires — is no surprise. The second, however, is virtually unprecedented: The state will make $2.1 billion in government funding available to illegal aliens, who will be eligible to receive as much as $15,600 each. One should bear in mind that all illegal migrants (a.k.a. undocumented workers) take jobs that citizens and green-card holders should have and, by accepting low wages and bad working conditions, make life miserable for American citizens. In a nation where 10 million citizens are unemployed, one cannot argue that these aliens are needed workers. The payments offer two different kinds of incentives for illegal migrants to stay in New York or move there from other states: the unexpected additional income and the implicit signal that the state government has no problem with their presence. Specifically, the New York Times reports that there is an apparent agreement among the state’s legislators to include in a huge spending bill provisions that, in effect, will divide the illegal aliens into three groups: A top group of 92,000 “Excluded Workers” who will be eligible for the $15,600 windfall mentioned above; A middle group, totaling about 199,000, who will be eligible for $3,200 each; and A third group of maybe 200,000, who won’t be eligible for any money. In other words, although all employed or once-employed illegal aliens are equal in most states, in New York some are more equal than others. The press has not noted the wildly different levels of benefits, or the fact that something like a third of this population will get nothing at all. (The 92,000 and 199,000 estimates are from the left-leaning Fiscal Policy Institute (FPI), while the 200,000 estimate comes from subtracting 290,000 from 490,000, which is the FPI’s estimate of the entire undocumented-worker population in the state.) The elite group is to be identified by a negative distinction: They were (appropriately) denied the federal $300/week extra unemployment-insurance benefits offered as part of Congress’s response to the COVID-19 epidemic but can produce some proof of losing their jobs due to the epidemic and have filed at least one income-tax return with a U.S. Treasury-issued Individual Tax Identification Number (ITIN), which is given only to people who are not authorized to work. What happens in the not-uncommon case that an illegal alien has used a Social Security Number (SSN) to file income-tax returns? To put it another way: How does an undocumented worker document to the state that he or she is eligible for the $15,600? In an awesomely detailed description, Bklyner.com lists at least 30 different public and private documents that can be used in different combinations to prove an alien’s identity, to show that the alien was a resident of the state at the right time, and that the alien has worked in the state and lost a job due to COVID-19. The description is more than 700 words long. One item in the great laundry list of documents is an American passport. How one could have such a document and be an illegal migrant is not explained. When it comes to the top “excluded workers” group, the legislature has either imposed a heavy decision-making burden on state unemployment-insurance offices or, more likely, it has allowed the state labor commissioner to define “other suitable documents” as broadly as possible, giving the vast majority of applicants benefits at one level or the other. We will see. As for the middle group — those entitled to receive $3,200 — the eligibility rules have apparently not yet been written. But we should not be discussing these administrative issues at all: The fact is that no government should provide people a monetary incentive for illegal behavior. New York is the first to provide such an incentive on a massive scale, but California created a similar, much smaller program last year, to which the state contributed $75 million and private charities another $50 million. That program offered $500 payments, doled out on a first-come, first-served basis, to illegal-alien applicants. Maryland also has a small-scale program to expand its earned-income tax credit to those who file with an ITIN rather than an SSN. The only way that the “Excluded Worker” program might make sense is if New York added one more requirement: that the checks only be presented to the alien as he or she lands at an airport after being deported home, and after signing a document promising not to seek to reenter the U.S. for the next ten years. As it stands now, New York is set to waste a massive amount of money encouraging more prospective migrants to come to the state illegally, at a further cost to law-abiding American citizens.

  • White House: U.S. intelligence has only 'low to moderate confidence' in Russian bounties reports

    President Biden on Thursday announced the expulsion of 10 Russian officials from the U.S. and new sanctions to target various Russian actions against U.S. interests, including interfering it U.S. elections, the SolarWinds hack, Moscow's crackdown on dissidents, and its occupation or Ukraine's Crimea region. Biden did not mention, or sanction Russia over, bounties Russian intelligence allegedly paid Afghan militants to kill U.S. troops. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said at Thursday's press briefing that a review Biden ordered of classified reports found that intelligence community has only "low to moderate confidence" in the bounties reports. "The reason that they have low to moderate confidence in this judgment is in part because it relies on detainee reporting, and due to the challenging environment and also due to the challenging operating environment in Afghanistan," Psaki said. "So it's challenging to gather this intelligence and this data." She said there's strong evidence Russia's GRU intelligence service interacts with Afghanistan's criminal networks. The charge that Russia was paying bounties on U.S. forces since 2019, first reported by The New York Times in June 2020, was used as a cudgel against former President Donald Trump, who claimed he had not been briefed on the intelligence and did not raise the issue with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Biden, who was among those attacking Trump over the reported Russian bounties, did bring it up with Putin in their first phone call after he was inaugurated, the White House said. The readout of Biden's call with Putin on Tuesday did not mention the bounties. More stories from theweek.com5 colossally funny cartoons about Biden's infrastructure planHow a music teacher falsely accused of pedophilia sparked the Matt Gaetz investigationJimmy Kimmel and Seth Meyers mirthfully audit Matt Gaetz's Venmo receipts

  • Pakistan temporarily blocks social media

    Pakistan has temporarily blocked several social media services in the South Asian nation, according to users and a government-issued notice reviewed by TechCrunch. In an order titled “Complete Blocking of Social Media Platforms,” the Pakistani government ordered Pakistan Telecommunication Authority to block social media platforms including Twitter, Facebook, WhatsApp, YouTube, and Telegram from 11am to 3pm local time (06.00am to 10.00am GMT) Friday. The move comes as Pakistan looks to crackdown against a violent terrorist group and prevent troublemakers from disrupting Friday prayers congregations following days of violent protests.

  • She got life in a drug case. Decades later, Colombian woman free, thanks to Florida supporters

    Married in her early teens, Evelyn Bozon Pappa says she was abused for years by her husband, a former helicopter pilot for the Medellin cartel kingpin, Pablo Escobar.

  • Biden's Expensive New Problem in Afghanistan

    When troops leave, that doesn’t mean America can ignore the country. The next steps will be expensive and complex.