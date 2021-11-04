Musselman High teacher charged in connection with child porn

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — A Musselman High School teacher and athletic trainer has been charged related to the discovery of child pornography and child erotica, according to West Virginia State Police.

Douglas Wilson was charged with felony distribution and exhibition of material depicting minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct and with a misdemeanor for child erotica, according to a state police news release issued early Thursday afternoon.

Wilson was released on a $9,000 cash/surety bond after seeing a magistrate, the release states.

Elsewhere: Sharpsburg man faces 25 counts including sex offenses, child pornography involving teen

Another case: Martinsburg man pleads guilty on child porn charge after thousands of images found

State Police Sgt. JD See received notice on Oct. 17 of a Musselman High teacher/athletic trainer disclosing to a "BCS" investigator about being "scammed," the release states. The BCS investigator, on Oct. 18, was interviewed and told state police Wilson "confided in him about being scammed after viewing pornography of 'younger' persons," the release states.

State police executed a search warrant at Wilson's home, finding and seizing laptop computers, the release states.

A forensic exam "confirmed the presence of child pornography and child erotica," the release states. An arrest warrant was issued by a magistrate.

On Wednesday, See and troopers from the Martinsburg barrack went to Artillery Way and arrested Wilson, the release states.

A Berkeley County Schools representative could not immediately be reached for comment.

Musselman High is at 126 Excellence Way in Inwood.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Mail: Berkeley County teacher/athletic trainer charged related to child porn