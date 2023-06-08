A 44-year-old Mussey Township woman is facing a charge of open murder after another woman assaulted earlier this week succumbed to her injuries and died early Thursday.

Raquelle Casillas was arraigned on the charge Thursday, and having been denied bond, remains at the St. Clair County jail.

According to the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department, deputies were called to a residence on South Main Street in Capac at 4 a.m. on Tuesday after a 44-year-old man living there reported an assault that occurred earlier that night.

Upon arrival, another 44-year-old woman from Almont was reportedly found unconscious but breathing and transported to McLaren Lapeer, where doctors found severe head trauma.

The two women, according to the sheriff’s department, had allegedly been a dispute on and off for days over a shared relationship with the male caller. Detectives arrested Casillas amid the initial investigation on Tuesday, police said.

The female victim was pronounced dead at 11:30 am. Thursday.

Cassilas is scheduled to return to district court at 9 a.m. June 20 and 10 a.m. June 27 for a probable cause conference and examination before Judge John Monaghan.

This article originally appeared on Port Huron Times Herald: Mussey Township woman facing open murder charge days after reported assault