Mussey Twp. man charged in fatal crash in Macomb County

A 44-year-old St. Clair County man is facing several felony charges in connection to a fatal vehicle crash in Shelby Township earlier this week.

According to the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office, Victor Aguinaga, of Mussey Township, was allegedly driving a Chevy Tahoe westbound on 23 Mile Road near Sabrina Drive on Tuesday when he crossed over into eastbound traffic, hitting a Kia Sorento.

A person in the Kia was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Thursday, Aguinaga was arraigned on charges of operating while intoxicated causing death and driving while license suspended causing death — both 15-year felonies — as well as possession of a controlled substance less than 25 grams and open intoxicants, which are a four-year felony and 90-day misdemeanor, respectively.

Shelby Township District Court Magistrate Jim Verploeg set cash/surety bond at $500,000 with a mandatory tether and drug and alcohol testing upon release.

A probable cause hearing is set for 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 25, and a preliminary exam for 3 p.m. on June 1 in district court before Judge Douglas Shepard.

No attorney appeared to be listed for Aguinaga in Shelby Township District Court as of Friday afternoon.

