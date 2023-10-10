Mussey Twp. woman gets prison sentence in death of Almont woman

A Mussey Township woman has been sentenced to three to 15 years in prison for the involuntary manslaughter of an Almont woman.

Raquelle Casillas, 44, attended her sentencing via Zoom in Judge Michael West's courtroom at the St. Clair County Courthouse on Monday afternoon. Her attorney, Maurice Davis, attended via Zoom as well.

Casillas plead guilty to involuntary manslaughter in September, which was reduced from her original charge of open murder.

In June, Casillas got into an altercation with the victim, a 44-year-old Almont woman, reportedly over a shared romantic interest. During the altercation, Casillas had repeatedly struck the victim on the head.

Casillas was arrested on June 8 after the woman died at McLaren Lapeer from severe head trauma.

Davis gave a statement for Casillas at sentencing. He said she will regret this for the rest of her life. He said that she knows there is nothing she can do to change what happened, but she apologizes from the bottom of her heart.

Davis said his client never intended for the incident to happen.

Davis also said this is Casillas' first felony and that it's appropriate for the sentence to be at the bottom of the sentencing guidelines.

At sentencing, St. Clair County Assistant Prosecutor Cailin Wilson said the case is incredibly tragic and there is no way of knowing what was going through Casillas' head at the time and whether or not there was intent to kill. Wilson said that while Casillas alleges the dispute was mutual, the event went beyond reasonable self-defense.

The victim's mother also gave a statement at sentencing. She said not having a previous record should not result in a reduced sentence. She asked the court to consider initiating the maximum sentence.

She said when she arrived at the hospital on June 8, her daughter's face was unrecognizable.

West said he knows there is nothing he can say or do that will change the feelings people have about the case. He said he agreed with Wilson on not knowing Casillas' intentions. He said the sentence's resolution is meant to provide closure, which is critically important for situations like this.

Contact McKenna Golat at mgolat@gannett.com or (810) 292-0122.

This article originally appeared on Port Huron Times Herald: Mussey Twp. woman gets prison sentence in death of Almont woman