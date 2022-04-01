'You must always be learning': Stacey Heacock Weeks on leading through transformation

Stacey Heacock Weeks, right, with Emily Rogers

Stacey Heacock Weeks is the profit center leader at Heacock Insurance/Brown & Brown. She represents the fifth generation of a 100-year-old company founded in Sebring.

An active member of the Lakeland community, she chairs the Chamber of Commerce board, serves on the Polk State College Foundation board, and is a graduate of Leadership Lakeland Class XXV and Leadership Polk Class VIII. When not working at the insurance firm or dedicating her time and energy to the Lakeland community, you can find Heacock Weeks spending time with her family.

I recently had the good fortune to talk with her about how her transformational leadership style has led her family business through an acquisition by Brown & Brown and what this new partnership means for the future.

Q. Describe your leadership style and share how that style has contributed to your success as a business owner and volunteer leader in our community?

A. My leadership style is transformational, and I see myself as a pacesetter for those around me. When there's a task to be done, I do everything possible to get it done efficiently and with a high level of quality. I recognize that mistakes can sometimes happen when you're moving fast, but what I have learned from those occasional mistakes are usually the lessons that move me forward in my leadership journey.

Q. What is the most important lesson you've learned as you have navigated your career?

A. As a leader, you must always be learning. If you're not willing to take the time to better yourself through continuing education or by seeking out personal growth opportunities, you will soon find out that you're no longer relevant as a leader. To learn is to grow, and to grow is to change and adapt. Agility in your thoughts and actions will always prepare you for the next set of challenges.

Q. As a partner of Heacock Insurance Group, a fifth-generation family business, what advice do you have for family business owners that want to position their next generation of leaders for success?

A. It has been an honor to serve in this leadership role for the past five years. My father, Ford Heacock, gave my business partner, Jason Heacock, and me the opportunity to lead our company. This opportunity has allowed me to grow and serve our company in exciting and innovative ways.

Family business can be a challenge, but our relationships have become deeper and more meaningful by working together over time. It is vital for current leadership to mentor the next generation by sharing expertise, providing guidance and having confidence in their ability to make decisions.

As I stepped into my current role, I certainly had some self-doubt, but my dad was a great source of support and encouragement. Knowing that I was making him proud made me even more willing to keep pushing to do my best.

Q. In November 2021, the acquisition of Heacock Insurance by Brown & Brown Inc. was announced. As you have navigated this change, in what ways have you grown as a leader through this new partnership?

A. This transition has been one of perseverance, patience and strength, not just for me but for our entire team. We've all collaborated to find the best ways to solve problems and understand the new way of doing things.

Our company has been around for almost 100 years, and at first, this change took an emotional toll on our team. We had to come together and recognize that the insurance industry is changing rapidly, and to stay relevant, we needed to partner with a company like Brown & Brown to serve our clients and our team members.

The first 100 days of the transition were the toughest as I struggled to understand my role within Brown & Brown and figure out what my team needed from me. Finding clarity and defining expectations for moving forward has allowed us to exceed our goals and set a new standard for business growth.

Q. What sense of purpose guides you in your work and life?

A. I've never been the type to have a life plan. Some folks, like my dad, can tell you where they see themselves in five or even 10 years. I've always lived in the moment and adapted to what is in front of me.

My goal is to complete the things I say I'm going to complete with integrity, pride and kindness. I want to leave what I came into better than when I arrived. If I can walk away knowing I did the best I could, look back and smile, then I feel like I've done a good job.

Emily Rogers, founder and CEO of Emily Rogers Consulting + Coaching.

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity. Emily Rogers, Founder & CEO of Emily Rogers Consulting + Coaching, is an executive coach, team coach and keynote speaker. She strategically advises and supports individuals and organizations in growing and realizing their full potential in purposeful and balanced ways. You can connect with her at emilyrogers.com.

