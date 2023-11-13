We must approve help to Ukraine and confirm that we are not tired – Romania's Foreign Minister

Luminița Odobescu, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Romania, has said that the European Union must approve the next aid package for Ukraine and prove that it is "not tired" of the war.

Source: Odobescu to the journalists before the meeting of the ministers of foreign affairs of the European Union, as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "I will emphasise the need to prepare a comprehensive and serious aid package for Ukraine to approve at the European Council meeting in December. We must send a strong political signal that there is no room for hesitation or fatigue in our support for Ukraine," Odobescu emphasised.

Odobescu noted that this includes a special package within the European Peace Facility.

She also spoke in favour of the EU agreeing to a political decision to open membership negotiations with Ukraine and Moldova by the end of the year, based on the recommendations of the European Commission.

She added that Romania will also advocate for approving the 12th package of sanctions against Russia.

Background:

Sources within the European Union say that the EU will be able to bypass any Hungarian veto and provide Ukraine with EUR 50 billion in aid.

Johannes Hahn, the European Commissioner for Budget, said that Hungary alone will not be able to block the increase in the budget of the European Union, in particular, to allocate to Ukraine a package of EUR 50 billion for four years.

Support UP or become our patron!