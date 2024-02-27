We must take care of America's needs first – House of Representatives Speaker after meeting with Biden

Republican Mike Johnson, speaker of the House of Representatives of the US, has stated after meeting with other leaders of the Congress and President Joe Biden in the White House on 27 February that he considers the US border security a priority.

Source: European Pravda with reference to Johnson’s brief statement for the media

Details: Johnson reported that he had participated in the joint meeting with all leaders of the Congress in the White House and spoken to Biden personally.

Quote: "When I showed up today, my purpose was to express what I believe is the obvious truth: we must take care of America’s needs first, and first and foremost about our open border."

Johnson called the extension of the funding of the federal government another priority of the lower chamber of the Congress. He added that the participants of the meeting were "very optimistic" and hoped the agreement would be reached to avoid the shutdown.

At the end of his statement, Johnson also recalled the consideration of the bill on additional funding which contained the aid for Ukraine.

"I was very clear with the President and all those in the room that the House (of Representatives) was actively pursuing and investigating various options on that, and we will address that in the time and manner. But again, the first priority of the country is our border and making sure it’s secure," the speaker said.

Hardline Republicans have refused to support Biden’s request for the provision of over US$60 billion of urgent aid for Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated at a press conference on 25 February that Ukraine had informed the US, and specifically Congress, of the urgent need to pass the multi-billion-dollar aid package next month.

According to an internal assessment by the US, Ukraine will face a potentially "catastrophic" shortage of ammunition and air defence equipment by spring.

