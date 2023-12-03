We must continue to support Ukraine, as Putin's victory will be a tragedy – NATO Secretary General

Jens Stoltenberg, NATO Secretary General, stressed that allies should continue to support Ukraine in the war unleashed by the Russian Federation.

Source: Stoltenberg in an interview with ARD, quoted by DW, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Stoltenberg stressed that further support for Ukraine is in the interests of NATO itself.

Quote: "We need to understand that if President Putin wins, tragedy awaits Ukraine. But for us, it will also be dangerous. So it is in our own interests for Ukraine to survive," NATO Secretary General said.

He went on to say that the allies should "be prepared for bad news" and continue to support Ukraine.

"We must also be prepared for bad news. The course of wars is not a constant, but a variable process. We must support Ukraine in good times and in bad. The current war is a war of attrition, it is a battle for efficiency, a battle for logistics," Stoltenberg explained.

Jens Stoltenberg, NATO Secretary General, also expressed confidence that the Allies will continue to provide Ukraine with significant amounts of military aid.

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba insisted that NATO countries are showing no signs of fatigue from the Russian war against Ukraine.

Support UP or become our patron!