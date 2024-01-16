We must do everything possible to prevent resumption of Polish hauliers' protests – Ukraine's Ambassador to Poland

Vasyl Zvarych, Ukraine’s Ambassador to Warsaw, has welcomed the agreement of the Polish authorities with hauliers to suspend the border blocking until March and expressed hope that the resumption of the protest will be avoided.

Source: Zvarych in a comment to Ukrinform news agency, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The diplomat noted that the agreement between the Polish government and the hauliers is "an important step in the right direction, which confirms the effectiveness of the current government led by Prime Minister Donald Tusk."

He stressed Kyiv's readiness to cooperate with Warsaw to resolve problematic issues and added that the current agreement only "opens a new stage" of dialogue between the parties.

Quote: "Therefore, we hope that at this new stage, we will do everything possible to prevent the protests of hauliers from resuming. I believe that Ukraine and Poland, with their potential and mutual political will, can resolve any issue through dialogue and mutual understanding," Zvarych added.

The ambassador noted that Kyiv and Warsaw need to "strengthen strategic partnership in all dimensions." He added that for Ukraine, the land border is the "border of survival," so Kyiv is grateful to Warsaw for its understanding and support in achieving a common goal.

Under an agreement with the Polish government, Polish hauliers blocking three checkpoints on the border with Ukraine pledged to suspend their protest until 1 March. The protest lasted from the beginning of November, and the main requirement of the hauliers was the restoration of the permit system for Ukrainian drivers.

