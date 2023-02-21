We must fight to save cash from a dystopian digital future

cash use

Let me start with a quiz question. How many braille dots are there on a £10 note? This may have you reaching out for your wallets to check, but read on and you will find out.

There has been a substantial argument in recent years about protecting access to cash and for good reason. The most recent data from banking trade body UK Finance shows that now just over one in 10 payments is in cash. A decade ago, it was six in 10. By the end of this decade, it’s forecast to be more like one in 20.

It therefore comes as no surprise that HM Treasury and the Bank of England recently launched a consultation about the creation of a Central Bank Digital Currency, the so-called “Britcoin”.

There is logic for doing this: in a world where millions of us already pay for things digitally, central bankers across the world want to ensure that these digital coins are properly regulated, and people are using the digital pound rather than Bitcoin or something created in the metaverse.

This is something that should be embraced – and there are wider merits of this emerging technology that can be applied to help improve social and health outcomes.

But in focusing specifically on a digital pound, my worry is that it becomes a distraction to the issues we face on cash.

Readers may recall that just over ten years ago there was a plot to phase out cheques without consultation. The view from banks was that barely anyone used them, and they were too onerous and expensive to process compared to other payments.

At present there is definitely a concerted effort to protect access to cash, but in a couple of years’ time, we cannot have a repeat episode. We need to ensure that physical cash works alongside a digital pound. What will be the point of cash if there is no place to withdraw it or spend it?

The Nordics are around five years ahead of the UK on these matters and previously the Swedes were bullish on becoming the first nation to go completely cashless. Yet, when the Swedish health service stopped accepting cash, their politicians recognised it created a significant problem for the digitally excluded. The policy was paused and work is being done to try and reinstate part of the cash infrastructure, which unsurprisingly is more difficult to do when it’s gone.

In the UK Parliament, MPs and Lords, including me, are currently debating the Financial Services and Markets Bill, which includes Access to Cash legislation. I have put down amendments to the Bill to ensure every high street has banking facilities that, crucially, accept cash deposits as well as offering cash withdrawals. One of the biggest problems with cashless high streets has been the inability for businesses to easily drop off their takings.

I have also called on the Government to urgently undertake a review of access to digital payments and finance. This is a logical and overdue next step following the successful Access to Cash Review of 2019. Before we even suggest an end to cash, everyone must be digitally included and enabled. A digital pound must work with critical infrastructure such as Link, the cash machine network, and the wider bank sector – and it’s good to see that the Bank has already called for this in its proposals.

The direction towards digital is clear, but if we abandon cash we will be unacceptably abandoning significant sections of the public. Overall, cash is too important to forsake.

Returning to my original question, if you answered two clusters of four, then well done. There’s also three clusters of four on a twenty, four on a fifty – if you’re lucky enough to hold one – and the fiver is distinguishable by having none. This didn’t happen by chance. I worked years ago with the Bank of England to successfully get braille on our bank notes. It’s now time we join the dots and ensure an enabling, empowering, inclusive digital pound.

Lord Holmes of Richmond is vice chair, All Party Parliamentary Group on Fintech