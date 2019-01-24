What You Must Know About Agfa-Gevaert NV’s (EBR:AGFB) Financial Strength

While small-cap stocks, such as Agfa-Gevaert NV (EBR:AGFB) with its market cap of €569m, are popular for their explosive growth, investors should also be aware of their balance sheet to judge whether the company can survive a downturn. Healthcare Services companies, in particular ones that run negative earnings, are more likely to be higher risk. So, understanding the company’s financial health becomes vital. I believe these basic checks tell most of the story you need to know. Though, since I only look at basic financial figures, I’d encourage you to dig deeper yourself into AGFB here.

Does AGFB produce enough cash relative to debt?

AGFB’s debt levels surged from €96m to €194m over the last 12 months , which accounts for long term debt. With this increase in debt, AGFB’s cash and short-term investments stands at €95m , ready to deploy into the business. On top of this, AGFB has generated cash from operations of €3.0m over the same time period, leading to an operating cash to total debt ratio of 1.5%, indicating that AGFB’s operating cash is not sufficient to cover its debt. This ratio can also be interpreted as a measure of efficiency for loss making companies since metrics such as return on asset (ROA) requires positive earnings. In AGFB’s case, it is able to generate 0.015x cash from its debt capital.

Can AGFB pay its short-term liabilities?

With current liabilities at €784m, the company has been able to meet these commitments with a current assets level of €1.3b, leading to a 1.68x current account ratio. For Healthcare Services companies, this ratio is within a sensible range since there is a bit of a cash buffer without leaving too much capital in a low-return environment.

Can AGFB service its debt comfortably?

With a debt-to-equity ratio of 66%, AGFB can be considered as an above-average leveraged company. This is not unusual for small-caps as debt tends to be a cheaper and faster source of funding for some businesses. However, since AGFB is currently loss-making, there’s a question of sustainability of its current operations. Maintaining a high level of debt, while revenues are still below costs, can be dangerous as liquidity tends to dry up in unexpected downturns.

Next Steps:

AGFB’s high cash coverage means that, although its debt levels are high, the company is able to utilise its borrowings efficiently in order to generate cash flow. Since there is also no concerns around AGFB’s liquidity needs, this may be its optimal capital structure for the time being. I admit this is a fairly basic analysis for AGFB’s financial health. Other important fundamentals need to be considered alongside. I suggest you continue to research Agfa-Gevaert to get a better picture of the small-cap by looking at:

