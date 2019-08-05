What You Must Know About Barnes Group Inc.'s (NYSE:B) Beta Value

If you own shares in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) then it's worth thinking about how it contributes to the volatility of your portfolio, overall. In finance, Beta is a measure of volatility. Volatility is considered to be a measure of risk in modern finance theory. Investors may think of volatility as falling into two main categories. The first type is company specific volatility. Investors use diversification across uncorrelated stocks to reduce this kind of price volatility across the portfolio. The second type is the broader market volatility, which you cannot diversify away, since it arises from macroeconomic factors which directly affects all the stocks on the market.

Some stocks are more sensitive to general market forces than others. Beta can be a useful tool to understand how much a stock is influenced by market risk (volatility). However, Warren Buffett said 'volatility is far from synonymous with risk' in his 2014 letter to investors. So, while useful, beta is not the only metric to consider. To use beta as an investor, you must first understand that the overall market has a beta of one. A stock with a beta below one is either less volatile than the market, or more volatile but not corellated with the overall market. In comparison a stock with a beta of over one tends to be move in a similar direction to the market in the long term, but with greater changes in price.

What we can learn from B's beta value

Given that it has a beta of 1.43, we can surmise that the Barnes Group share price has been fairly sensitive to market volatility (over the last 5 years). Based on this history, investors should be aware that Barnes Group are likely to rise strongly in times of greed, but sell off in times of fear. Beta is worth considering, but it's also important to consider whether Barnes Group is growing earnings and revenue. You can take a look for yourself, below.

NYSE:B Income Statement, August 5th 2019 More

How does B's size impact its beta?

Barnes Group is a fairly large company. It has a market capitalisation of US$2.4b, which means it is probably on the radar of most investors. It takes deep pocketed investors to influence the share price of a large company, so it's a little unusual to see companies this size with high beta values. It may be that that this company is more heavily impacted by broader economic factors than most.

What this means for you:

Since Barnes Group tends to moves up when the market is going up, and down when it's going down, potential investors may wish to reflect on the overall market, when considering the stock. In order to fully understand whether B is a good investment for you, we also need to consider important company-specific fundamentals such as Barnes Group’s financial health and performance track record. I highly recommend you dive deeper by considering the following:

