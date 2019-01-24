What You Must Know About Baylin Technologies Inc.’s (TSE:BYL) Financial Strength

Baylin Technologies Inc. (TSE:BYL) is a small-cap stock with a market capitalization of CA$145m. While investors primarily focus on the growth potential and competitive landscape of the small-cap companies, they end up ignoring a key aspect, which could be the biggest threat to its existence: its financial health. Why is it important? Companies operating in the Electronic industry, in particular ones that run negative earnings, tend to be high risk. Assessing first and foremost the financial health is vital. Here are a few basic checks that are good enough to have a broad overview of the company’s financial strength. Though, this commentary is still very high-level, so I’d encourage you to dig deeper yourself into BYL here.

Does BYL produce enough cash relative to debt?

Over the past year, BYL has ramped up its debt from CA$4.5m to CA$54m , which accounts for long term debt. With this increase in debt, BYL’s cash and short-term investments stands at CA$19m , ready to deploy into the business. Moving onto cash from operations, its small level of operating cash flow means calculating cash-to-debt wouldn’t be too useful, though these low levels of cash means that operational efficiency is worth a look. For this article’s sake, I won’t be looking at this today, but you can examine some of BYL’s operating efficiency ratios such as ROA here.

Does BYL’s liquid assets cover its short-term commitments?

Looking at BYL’s CA$33m in current liabilities, it appears that the company has maintained a safe level of current assets to meet its obligations, with the current ratio last standing at 2.36x. For Electronic companies, this ratio is within a sensible range since there’s a sufficient cash cushion without leaving too much capital idle or in low-earning investments.

Can BYL service its debt comfortably?

With debt reaching 68% of equity, BYL may be thought of as relatively highly levered. This is not uncommon for a small-cap company given that debt tends to be lower-cost and at times, more accessible. However, since BYL is presently loss-making, sustainability of its current state of operations becomes a concern. Running high debt, while not yet making money, can be risky in unexpected downturns as liquidity may dry up, making it hard to operate.

Next Steps:

Although BYL’s debt level is towards the higher end of the spectrum, its cash flow coverage seems adequate to meet obligations which means its debt is being efficiently utilised. This may mean this is an optimal capital structure for the business, given that it is also meeting its short-term commitment. I admit this is a fairly basic analysis for BYL’s financial health. Other important fundamentals need to be considered alongside. You should continue to research Baylin Technologies to get a more holistic view of the small-cap by looking at:

