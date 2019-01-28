What You Must Know About CDW Holding Limited’s (SGX:BXE) Financial Strength

CDW Holding Limited (SGX:BXE) is a small-cap stock with a market capitalization of S$41m. While investors primarily focus on the growth potential and competitive landscape of the small-cap companies, they end up ignoring a key aspect, which could be the biggest threat to its existence: its financial health. Why is it important? Companies operating in the Semiconductor industry, in particular ones that run negative earnings, are inclined towards being higher risk. So, understanding the company’s financial health becomes crucial. Here are a few basic checks that are good enough to have a broad overview of the company’s financial strength. Though, since I only look at basic financial figures, I recommend you dig deeper yourself into BXE here.

How does BXE’s operating cash flow stack up against its debt?

BXE has shrunken its total debt levels in the last twelve months, from US$11m to US$9.8m , which also accounts for long term debt. With this reduction in debt, the current cash and short-term investment levels stands at US$37m for investing into the business. Moving onto cash from operations, its trivial cash flows from operations make the cash-to-debt ratio less useful to us, though these low levels of cash means that operational efficiency is worth a look. As the purpose of this article is a high-level overview, I won’t be looking at this today, but you can take a look at some of BXE’s operating efficiency ratios such as ROA here.

Does BXE’s liquid assets cover its short-term commitments?

With current liabilities at US$27m, it seems that the business has been able to meet these commitments with a current assets level of US$74m, leading to a 2.77x current account ratio. Usually, for Semiconductor companies, this is a suitable ratio as there’s enough of a cash buffer without holding too much capital in low return investments.

Does BXE face the risk of succumbing to its debt-load?

With debt at 18% of equity, BXE may be thought of as appropriately levered. BXE is not taking on too much debt commitment, which can be restrictive and risky for equity-holders. Investors’ risk associated with debt is very low with BXE, and the company has plenty of headroom and ability to raise debt should it need to in the future.

Next Steps:

BXE’s high cash coverage and low debt levels indicate its ability to utilise its borrowings efficiently in order to generate ample cash flow. In addition to this, the company exhibits proper management of current assets and upcoming liabilities. I admit this is a fairly basic analysis for BXE’s financial health. Other important fundamentals need to be considered alongside. I recommend you continue to research CDW Holding to get a more holistic view of the stock by looking at:

